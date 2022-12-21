PULE SILI FOU O LE S.Q.A.

(SO’O’UPU A LE MĀLŌ): Ua fa’amaonia e le Kapeneta le filifilia ai o le afioga iā Tupa’i Peter Peilua ma Pule Sili Fou mo le Pulega o Fa’ailoga ma Tusi Pasi Tauāloa a Samoa (Samoa Qualification Authority).

O lea tamāli’i o le atunu’u ua 18 tausaga o tautua ai i Niu Sila i Fa’alapotopotoga Tumā’oti ae silia ma le 10 tausaga o lana tautua i galuega e feso’ota’i ma le auaunaga a le Pulega o Fa’ailoga ma Tusi Pasi Tauāloa a Samoa.

O lo’o ia umia le fa’ailoga tauāloa o le Bachelor Degree i A’oa’oga ma le Post Graduate i A’oa’oga.

CABINET APPOINTS TUPA’I TO LEAD S.Q.A.

(GOVERNMENT PRESS SECRETARIAT) – Cabinet has appointed Tupa’i Peter Peilua as the new Chief Executive Officer for the Samoa Qualification Authority (S.Q.A.).

Tupa’i has served and gained most relevant experience in senior management and leadership roles for 18 years in the New Zealand public sector and for 10 years in Samoa.

He holds a Bachelor degree in Education and Post Graduate in Education.