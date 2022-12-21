Submit Release
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva made post on birthday anniversary of People's Artist Omar Eldarov

AZERBAIJAN, December 21 - 21 december 2022, 11:25

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared a post on her official Instagram page on the birthday anniversary of People's Artist, full member of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, Rector of the Azerbaijan State Academy of Fine Arts Omar Eldarov.

The post says: “I sincerely congratulate you on your 95th birthday anniversary! I wish you robust health and long life! Thank you very much for enriching the beautiful traditions of national fine art with your creativity! You have been honored with the highest awards of Azerbaijan. But I think your greatest reward is the great love and respect of our people for you. May Almighty Allah protect you and your loved ones!

With deep respect and love, MEHRIBAN”.

