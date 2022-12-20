Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,433 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 325,904 in the last 365 days.

National Assembly to convene 2nd extraordinary session next month

VIETNAM, December 20 - HÀ NỘI — The 15th National Assembly (NA)’s second extraordinary session is scheduled to open on January 5 and conclude on January 9, 2023, NA General Secretary and Chairman of the NA Office Bùi Văn Cường said at the 18th meeting of the NA Steering Committee in Hà Nội on Wednesday.

Cường said that the second extraordinary session will consider and decide on the National Master Plan for the 2021-30 period, with a vision to 2050; and discuss and approve the draft Law on Medical Examination and Treatment (amended).

Lawmakers will also scrutinise and make decisions on several financial and budget issues, and the continued implementation of some policies related to COVID-19 prevention and control mentioned in Resolution No 30/2021/QH15 of the 15th NA’s first session.

NA Chairman Vương Đình Huệ stressed the necessity of the second extraordinary session as proposed by the Government.

This session will address only urgent issues which have been prepared carefully in accordance with the procedures and provisions of the law.

He requested agencies of the NA and the Government, and other concerned agencies and organisations to uphold the sense of responsibility, and make every effort to ensure that the session will be held on schedule and its quality will be guaranteed.

In the morning of December 21, the NA Standing Committee considered and decided on the adjustment of the state budget expenditure estimate in 2022 of the Tây Bắc Law School from the Ministry of Justice to the People's Committee of Sơn La Province. — VNS

You just read:

National Assembly to convene 2nd extraordinary session next month

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.