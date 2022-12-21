President to begin state visit to Indonesia

VIETNAM, December 21 -

HÀ NỘI — President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc and a high-ranking delegation from Việt Nam left Hà Nội on Wednesday to pay a three-day State visit to Indonesia at the invitation of Indonesian President Joko Widodo.

Prominent among his entourage is Foreign Minister Bùi Thanh Sơn.

This is the first trip to the country by a key Vietnamese leader after the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam and also the first by a Vietnamese President over the past nine years, as the two nations are preparing for the 10th founding anniversary of strategic partnership.

It is expected to strengthen political trust and deepen multifaceted cooperation, thus developing bilateral relations in an increasingly practical and effective manner.

Việt Nam and Indonesia established diplomatic relations in 1955 and set up the strategic partnership in 2013.

The trip is expected to create new opportunities for Việt Nam-Indonesia relations, particularly bilateral trade which is expected to reach $15 billion by 2028.

According to the Asian-Africa Market Department under the Ministry of Trade and Industry, Viet Nam-Indonesia trade revenue has seen positive growth, from $5.5 billion in 2015 to $11.5 billion in 2021.

In the first 11 months of this year, it reached $12.8 billion, a year-on-year increase of 25 per cent, and is expected to reach $14 billion by the end of this year.

Notably, Vietnamese processed and manufactured goods exported to Indonesia see the highest export value which accounts for over 60 per cent of Việt Nam's total export turnover to Indonesia.

Việt Nam mainly exports to Indonesia machinery, equipment, tools, and spare parts; computers, electronic products, and components; phones and accessories; means of transport and spare parts; other common metals and products; and textiles. — VNS