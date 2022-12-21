Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,433 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 325,903 in the last 365 days.

Pennsylvania Skill Congratulates State’s Gambling Industry on Exceptional November Revenues

/EIN News/ -- Harrisburg, PA, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pennsylvania Skill powered by Pace-O-Matic congratulated the Pennsylvania gambling industry on generating $452.3 million in revenue last month, which is nearly a 4.6% increase over November 2021. This revenue was generated in Pennsylvania’s casinos, truck stops and through iGaming.

“Clearly, Pennsylvania’s gambling industry is strong, and we wish them continued success,” said Pace-O-Matic Chief Public Affairs Officer Mike Barley. “To echo the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board spokesman, the entire gaming market is strong.

“However, as the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board whispers news of their success about record gaming profits out of one side of their mouth, they shout that legal skill games are killing their industry revenues out of the other. This is a case where the facts don’t square with the rhetoric. The truth is that legal skill games have a place in Pennsylvania, supplementing revenue for small businesses, veterans groups and fraternal clubs. Despite consistent rhetoric from some in the casino industry, there is absolutely ZERO proof to validate the false claims that skill games harm casino or lottery profits.” 

Pace-O-Matic, which markets and distributes Pennsylvania Skill games in the commonwealth, wants regulation. Pace-O-Matic and other responsible skill game distributors are pushing for legislation to further regulate and tax the legal skill game industry. The legislation would also curb the illegal gambling market that has invaded our communities in the form of slot machines in mini-casinos or businesses that exist for the sole purpose of gambling.

Pace-O-Matic is the nation’s leading developer of skill games, creating and marketing fun and exciting games. The games provide important supplemental income for small businesses, veterans groups and fraternal clubs. With a commitment to compliance, Pace-O-Matic has games in markets across the United States. The company also is focused on giving back to communities.


1-877-448-4263
Pace-O-Matic
717-576-6733
michael.barley@paceomatic.com

You just read:

Pennsylvania Skill Congratulates State’s Gambling Industry on Exceptional November Revenues

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.