CIO Leadership: HMG Strategy’s 2023 Global Leadership Institute Awards: The Industry Standard for Recognizing Exceptional Leadership in Highly Disruptive Times

This elite recognition program highlights the achievements of the world’s top technology executives, venture capitalists, board members and search executives and the impact they’re making on business and society

/EIN News/ -- WESTPORT, Conn., Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the World’s #1 digital platform for enabling technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, is excited to announce the top executives nominated to its 2023 Global Leadership Institute Awards (GLIA) program.



Since the inception of its Transformational CIO Awards in 2012, HMG Strategy has been recognizing the industry’s premier technology executives who are making a difference in their organizations through the industry’s most distinguished and recognizable global leadership awards program.

In 2020, HMG Strategy introduced the Global Technology Executives Who Matter Awards to recognize the top-performing Chief Information Officers, Chief Information Security Officers, Senior Technology Leaders, Venture Capitalists and Search Executives who have demonstrated unparalleled leadership in areas such as Innovation, Business Transformation and Digital Disruption.

Now entering its 14th year of recognizing the exceptional contributions of technology executives, HMG Strategy extended its recognition program beginning in 2021 to honor exemplary technology leaders and their teams who are making outstanding contributions to their organizations.

“The 2023 Global Leadership Institute Awards recognize top-tier technology executives for their courageous, empathetic and inclusive leadership in the face of a global health crisis and turbulent socio-economic challenges,” said Hunter Muller, Founder and CEO of HMG Strategy. “Unlike other pay-to-play awards models, these dynamic global technology executives are being recognized for their extraordinary leadership in helping to foster a culture of trust, to drive innovation, to reimagine the business and develop new go-to-market strategies with fellow members of the C-suite and line of business in incredibly challenging times. The 2023 Global Leadership Institute recognition model will cascade throughout the agendas for our Executive Leadership Summits.”

World-class global technology executives nominated for HMG Strategy’s 2023 Global Leadership Institute Awards include:

Roota Almeida Head of Security Governance, Amazon Stores Bhavani Amirthalingam SVP, Chief Digital & Information Officer, Ameren Judith Apshago Vice President, Information Technology, Amtrak Chris Bedi Chief Digital and Information Officer, ServiceNow Patrick Benoit Global Chief Information Security Officer, Brink's Nellson Burns Co-Owner, Destination IT Joe Carroll CIO, CITGO Stefanie Causey OCM Leader, Enterprise Operations & Services Quote-to -Cash Transformation, IBM Mamatha Chamarthi Global SVP of Software Business and Product Management P&L, Stellantis Max Chan CIO, Avnet Brook Colangelo VP & CIO, Waters Jay Ferro EVP, Chief Information & Technology Officer, Clario Urs Foley Board Member, Provident Bank, Greenlight Re Michael Golz SVP, Head of Customer Advisory North America, SAP Ken Grady SVP & CIO, IDEXX Laboratories Chuck Gray Partner, Egon Zehnder Jeff Grayson Former Chief Digital and Technology Officer, Orangetheory Fitness Rocco Grillo Managing Director - Global Cyber Risk Services & Incident Response Investigation, Alvarez & Marsal Anjana Harve SVP & CIO, Fresenius Medical Care Jamie Head Chief Digital & Technology Officer, Ocean Spray Art Hopkins Global Co-Leader of Technology Officers Practice, Russell Reynolds Associates Jennifer Hopper CIO, Save-A-Lot Steve Hoyt Executive Director Information Technology Aspen Neuroscience Bipin Jayaraj VP, CIO, Rogers Corporation Daphne Jones Board Member; Founder, The Board Curators Stephen Katsirubas CIO, Hunter Douglas Stuart Kippelman CIO & Commercial Cybersecurity Business Leader Parsons Corporation Dilip Krishna Managing Director, Deloitte Naveen Kumar Partner, Amrop Rosin Matthew Lagana Managing Director, CTO & CISO, MBIA Kin Lee-Yow CIO, CAA Club Group of Companies Sean Lennon Retired CIO, Medtronic Talvis Love SVP & CIO, Baxter International David Mahon Global CISO, Deloitte Global Joel Manfredo CIO, Motion Picture Industry Pension & Health Plans Quintin McGrath Board and Advisory Council Member Andre Mendes CIO, U.S. Department of Commerce Harry Moseley CIO Advisor, Zoom Barb Munro Co-Founder, Partner, The Carrera Agency Deb Muro CIO, El Camino Health Lisa Nichols CEO, Technology Partners Greg Nichols President, COO, Technology Partners Helen Norris VP, CIO, Chapman University Gautham Pallapa Senior Executive Advisor & CIO/CDO (App Modernization, Digital Transformation & Hybrid Cloud), VMware Jim Panos CIO, Central National Gottesman Rusty Patel SVP & CIO, Tenneco Tom Peck EVP, Chief Information and Digital Officer, Sysco Michael Piacente Co-Founder and Managing Director, Hitch Partners Sanjib Sahoo Executive Vice President and Global Chief Digital Officer, Ingram Micro Trevor Schulze CIO, Alteryx Kiran Sekhri Chief Innovation Officer, WCCCD Marcus Session VP of IT Services, Tampa International Airport Janet Sherlock Chief Digital & Technology Officer, Ralph Lauren Ken Spangler Executive Vice President IT - CIO Global OpCo Technologies: Express, Ground, Freight, Logistics, FedEx Cynthia Stoddard SVP & CIO, Adobe Dee Thibodeau CEO, Charter Solutions Jason Torrez Sr. Director, Digital Workplace Technologies, GE Aviation Clif Triplett Executive Director, KEARNEY Bill VanCuren Executive Vice President & CIO, NCR Corp. Gary VonderHaar EVP, Operations & Technology Processing, Mastercard Edward Wagoner CIO, Digital, JLL Jennifer Wesson-Greenman CIO, Cancer Treatment Centers of America Angela Yochem EVP Chief Transformation and Digital Officer, Novant Health

Technology leaders being recognized by HMG Strategy under the 2023 Global Leadership Institute Awards are being cited in the following areas:

Demonstrate Exceptional Leadership Which Drives Unique Innovation, Disruption, and/or Business Reinvention

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Leading Into the C-Suite

Creating New Go-to-Market Business Models

Modernizing Enterprise Architecture

Building a Culture of Trust

New and expanded recognition categories for HMG Strategy’s 2023 Global Leadership Institute Awards include:

CEO Legends : Partner CEOs whose vision has reshaped the technology industry or their industry segment

: Partner CEOs whose vision has reshaped the technology industry or their industry segment The HMG Strategy Hall of Fame : World-class technology executives who have demonstrated high-caliber leadership, character and integrity

: World-class technology executives who have demonstrated high-caliber leadership, character and integrity HMG Strategy Industry Legends : Leaders whose contributions, leadership and innovation have had an indelible impact on the industry

: Leaders whose contributions, leadership and innovation have had an indelible impact on the industry The HMG Strategy Lifetime Achievement Award : Recognizes those leaders for their career accomplishments and industry contributions

: Recognizes those leaders for their career accomplishments and industry contributions HMG Global Thought Leadership Champions : Honors industry executives for the expertise shared with the HMG community

: Honors industry executives for the expertise shared with the HMG community Emerging Leaders: Honors up-and-coming technology executives who are making a difference in their organizations

To learn more about HMG Strategy’s 2022 Global Leadership Institute Awards and to nominate a deserving technology leader, click here or contact August Pelliccio, Managing Editor – Digital, at august.pelliccio@hmgstrategy.com.

About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world's leading digital platform for connecting technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world. The HMG Strategy global network consists of more than 400,000 CIOs, CTOs, CISOs, CDOs, senior business technology executives, search industry executives, venture capitalists, industry experts and world-class thought leaders.

HMG Strategy’s global media model generates more than one million impressions per week, providing vast opportunities for business technology leaders and sponsor partners to promote themselves and their brands.

HMG Strategy was founded in 2008 by Hunter Muller, a leadership expert who has worked side-by-side with Fortune 2000 executives with strategic planning and career ascent for the past 30+ years.

HMG Strategy’s regional and virtual CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, authored books and Digital Resource Center deliver unique, peer-driven guidance from CIOs, CISOs, CTOs, CDOs and technology executives on leadership, innovation, transformation and career ascent.

HMG Strategy offers a range of peer-led research services such as its CIO & CISO Executive Leadership Alliance (CELA) program which bring together the world’s top CIOs, CISOs and technology executives to brainstorm on the top opportunities and challenges facing them in their roles.

HMG Strategy’s Global Advisory Services are a unique set of research services that are designed to keep business technology executives up to speed on the latest leadership, business, technology and global geo-economic trends that are impacting businesses and industries.

HMG Ventures is a venture capital unit that’s designed to connect CIOs, CTOs, CISOs and other technology executives with innovative early-stage technology companies from Silicon Valley to Tel Aviv. HMG Ventures provides technology executives with a window into hot emerging technology companies that can help move the needle for their businesses while also offering these executives unparalleled personal investment opportunities. One early-stage investment in an enterprise-level AI-powered service management provider has generated a 100X return.

To learn more about the 7 Pillars of Trust for HMG Strategy's unique business model, click here .

Contact: Tom Hoffman, VP, Research, HMG Strategy: 203-221-2702 or at tomhoffman@hmgstrategy.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6003e135-7c54-45bd-8136-189211a03411