Ketamine Media Scheduled to Launch North America's Largest Psilocybin Awareness Network

/EIN News/ -- KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ketamine Media announced today that it is in the final stages of launching its digital ecosystem of premium online properties to raise awareness about the clinical use of psilocybin at scale.

Ketamine Media entered the psychedelic medicine space in 2016 to help providers raise awareness about the clinical use of ketamine. With nearly 200 clinics under its marketing management and growing, Ketamine Media is estimated to have at least one-third of the industry's dedicated ketamine clinics under its umbrella during 2023.

As the benefits of psilocybin become more well-known and legally available, many of Ketamine Media's existing clinic partners, health centers, and future psilocybin retreats are looking for ways to connect with individuals seeking more information about the possible benefits of psilocybin for PTSD and depression.

Ketamine Media estimates, based on its track record with ketamine and the digital assets already in play, that it should have the country's largest database of individuals seeking information about the clinical use of psilocybin by the end of 2023.

CEO and co-founder Chris Walden says that Ketamine Media's objective is simple but more important than ever.

"Over 90% of U.S. adults say that the United States is experiencing a mental health crisis. We have an obligation to make sure that those seeking information about innovative new treatment options get access to accurate information and are introduced to the right medical professionals that can assist them with the proper education and treatment options if they are a good candidate.

"We are living in an exciting time," says Walden. "A time when medicine like psilocybin, ketamine, and MDMA are within reach and gaining traction quickly with state officials and other countries worldwide."

"Ketamine Media has been securing premium domains and digital real estate for the last seven years with all forms of psychedelics," says Walden. The company possesses one of the largest portfolios of premium digital assets in the psychedelic industry.

For questions about Ketamine Media's services, please contact us.

Contact Information:

Chris Walden

Chief Executive Officer

contact@ketaminemedia.com

1-800-975-2291



Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment