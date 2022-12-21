Travel Advisory: RIDOT Updates Truck Weight Restriction on Route 37 Bridge Over Amtrak in Warwick

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation today updated the weight limit for heavy trucks using the bridge that carries Route 37 westbound over Amtrak's Northeast Corridor, close to the Post Road (Route 1) interchange in Warwick. The new limit will be 5 tons, requiring any commercial vehicle to follow a detour.

The signed detour uses Post Road, the Airport Connector and I-95. Trucks will follow Post Road southbound and use the on-ramp for the Airport Connector toward I-95, then access Route 37 West at Exit 31B.

The westbound and adjacent eastbound bridges over Amtrak were posted at 16 tons last fall. The bridges are being repaired as part of the ongoing $75.9 million, multi-bridge project to repair deficient bridges along the Route 37 corridor.

The change does not affect the eastbound bridge. RIDOT is evaluating the ongoing repair work to the eastbound bridge and expects to lift the 16-ton weight limit there this winter.

A detour map is available at www.ridot.net/DetourMaps.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

The Route 37 Bridge Project is made possible by RhodeWorks, and the Bipartisan Infrastructure and Improvement Act. RIDOT is committed to bringing Rhode Island's infrastructure into a state of good repair while respecting the environment and striving to improve it. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.