Nebraska Department of Economic Development Awards $1 million for the Financial Literacy Grant Program

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) awarded $1,000,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF) to Creighton University. The Financial Literacy Grant Program was created under LB1024, also known as the Economic Recovery Act, to respond to the negative economic impacts of the Coronavirus public health emergency.

The funds awarded through the Financial Literacy Grant Program provide funding for a financial literacy program to improve economic and health outcomes for individuals residing in qualified census tracts (QCTs). Since the program’s creation in 2009, Creighton University has graduated almost 1,000 students and continues to work with disproportionately affected people in Omaha.

Financial Literacy Grant Program Recipient

Creighton University — $1,000,000

For more information on the Financial Literacy Grant Program, visit the program webpage at https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/programs/recovery/financial-literacy-grant/.

For information on other Economic Recovery Act programs, visit https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/programs/recovery/.