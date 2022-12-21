Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,426 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 325,900 in the last 365 days.

ClickIT is Part of the Top Global Software Development Companies in 2022

ClickIT is part of the Clutch 1000 Global Companies in 2022 as a Top Software Development Company

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After a year of hard work and commitment, the announcement of ClickIT being part of the Clutch 1000 is here. Only the Top 1000 Global Service providers get this recognition.

ClickIT continuously looks for ways to improve its services because it loves what it does and knows that its clients deserve the best. Being part of this year's Clutch 1000 motivates it to try even harder and provide better services in the future.

Clickers always give more than 100%. Therefore, the high-quality DevOps and Software development services will continue with the aim of ranking even higher next year since being a top software development company offering SaaS Application Development, Cloud Assessment, and AWS Managed Services with a Nearshore collaboration model will always be a plan. 

ClickIT pays close attention to its client's feedback. For that reason, Clutch's acknowledgment means so much, as the platform specializes in collecting clients' reviews. By analyzing industry data, it arms businesses with the insights they need to make modifications and face challenges with confidence. The collected information is helpful to clients as they cut through unorganized market research and find the data they need to choose a business service or solution. 

In Clutch, clients evaluate their service providers to improve their performance, effectiveness, and productivity. 

Only the most exclusive service providers listed on the platform receive the award, as Clutch analyzes each company based on four critical criteria. That includes: 

  • Quality and number of verified Clutch reviews.
  • Portfolio of work and selection of clientele.
  • Company profile with specialization and experience.
  • Brand awareness and industry recognition.
     

ClickIT would like to thank Clutch for this recognition and, most importantly, Clickers for their never-ending efforts in giving their best. ClickIT is aware of the dedication of Clickers, who should feel proud of what they have achieved, and thanks them for going on this journey with the company.

Contact Information:
Ana Karen Alvarez
Marketing Manager
marketing@clickittech.com
+521 844 211 6075

Related Images






Image 1: ClickIT, a top 1000 Global Company


Clutch badge for ClickIT as a Top Global Company in 2022



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


ClickIT, a top 1000 Global Company

ClickIT, a top 1000 Global Company

You just read:

ClickIT is Part of the Top Global Software Development Companies in 2022

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.