Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,426 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 325,900 in the last 365 days.

Capital One Senior Business Analyst Shannon Diesch Tapped as New CEO for Nation's First Fractional Home Equity Finance Platform

/EIN News/ -- BOULDER, Colo., Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quarter, Inc., the nation’s first fractional equity home funding program and technology platform, is pleased to announce the confirmation of Shannon Diesch as CEO. Diesch will guide Quarter in its mission to offer innovative, affordable housing finance to millions of Americans currently priced out of home ownership given traditional mortgage rates near a record twenty year high.

“I’m honored to join Quarter as CEO,” said Diesch. “I’m a young leader and offering housing affordability to millions of my Millennial and Gen-Z peers is very close to my heart. Our generation desperately needs affordable housing to share in our parents’ American Dream and I believe financial innovation, powered by scalable technology, is the right way to deliver on that promise. I can’t think of a more important cause and I’m excited to move Quarter into a bright future.”

Diesch has spent the past three years at Capital One focused on credit and risk management for the Capital One Domestic Card Portfolio. Diesch earned her B.S. in Operations Research while minoring in Computer Science and Economics from Columbia University, has earned her Series 65 License, and is finishing the Venture Capital and Private Equity program from the Columbia Business School Executive Leadership Program.

About Quarter
Quarter is America’s first fractional equity-based home funding program, and enabling technology platform, with the aim of providing housing finance to millions who cannot afford a home using traditional debt-based mortgage in today’s high-rate environment. Fully vetted for regulatory compliance, Quarter directly unites fractional housing investors - preferring passive returns from a portfolio of fractional home assets vs. costly whole home ownership - with consumers who need an alternative to high-cost mortgages in order to own a home.

Media Contact Information
Scott Davis
619-995-6282
scott@quarterhomes.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e25b8535-e2ef-4706-a25c-8631afa554e6


Primary Logo

Shannon Diesch, Quarter CEO

Shannon Diesch, is CEO of Quarter, America’s first fractional equity-based home funding program.

You just read:

Capital One Senior Business Analyst Shannon Diesch Tapped as New CEO for Nation's First Fractional Home Equity Finance Platform

Distribution channels: Companies, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.