Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market is Projected to Reach at a CAGR of 11.80% by 2029, Key Drivers, Types, Segment
Global Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market was valued at USD 10462.19 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 28549.53 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 11.80% during the forecast period of 2022-2029.
“Hardware" accounts for the largest offering segment in the distributed antenna system (DAS) market due to rapid developments in technological pathways to commercialize the use of alternative systems. In-app Purchases is expected to witness high growth in the monetization type segment of the market owing to high consumer preference. coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and pestle analysis.
Market Definition
A distributed antenna system (DAS) is a group of antennas spatially separated and distributed over a given geographic area for augmenting existing wireless services, including cellular and radio signals. The digital signal gets converted into RF and RF to digital with the help of an antenna to provide the cellular signal. A distributed antenna system (DAS) is deployed to provide extra network coverage and capacity in buildings and venues which are infrequently used but are subject to the high demand for wireless network services, such as concert halls, sports stadiums and auditoriums. A DAS network is deployed either indoors or outdoors. The distributed antenna system (DAS) comprises various hardware components such as antenna, head-end units, radio units, and others that offer great efficiency with improved performance for the network coverage and connectivity.
Market Analysis and Size
Increasing demand from various end-users is driving the growth of the distributed antenna system (DAS) market. The competition in the market is getting severe as market players expand their presence, service and support for the German market. For instance, In January 2020, AT&T invested USD 85 million in improving wireless capacity and coverage. This has provided a big boost and better coverage for the entire Miami area. It has helped the company to provide a better customer experience which has increased their retention rate.
Key Market Competitors Covered in the Report
Corning Incorporated
Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd.
Symphony Technology Solutions, Inc.
BTI wireless
ATC IP LLC
CenRF Communications Limited
Fixtel Services Australia
RFI Technology Solutions
SKYCOMMS AUS
Cobham Wireless
Advanced RF Technologies,
AT&T
Bird
Boingo Wireless, Inc.
Westell Technologies, Inc.
Dali Wireless
JMA Wireless
Market Trends
Global Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Scope
Offering
Components
Services
Coverage
Indoor
Outdoor
Ownership
Carrier
Neutral-host
Enterprise
Technology
Carrier WI-FI
Small cells
User Facility
>500K FT2
200K–500K FT2
<200K FT2
Vertical
Commercial
Public safety
Regional Analysis:
Besides segmental breakdown, the report is highly structured into a region-wise study. The researchers’ regional analysis highlights key regions and their dominating countries accounting for substantial revenue share in the distributed antenna system (DAS) market. The study helps understanding how the market will fare in the respective region, while also mentioning the emerging regions growing with a significant CAGR. The following are the regions covered in this report.
North America [U.S., Canada, Mexico]
Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Rest of Europe]
Asia-Pacific [China, India, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific]
South America [Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America]
The Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East and Africa]
Highlights of Following Key Factors:
**Business description: A detailed description of the company’s operations and business divisions
**Corporate strategy: Analyst’s summarization of the company’s business strategy
**SWOT Analysis: A detailed analysis of the company’s strengths, weakness, opportunities and threats
**Company history: Progression of key events associated with the company
**Major products and services: A list of major products, services and brands of the company
**Key competitors: A list of key competitors to the company
**Important locations and subsidiaries: A list and contact details of key locations and subsidiaries of the company
**Detailed financial ratios for the past 5 years: The latest financial ratios derived from the annual financial statements published by the company with 5 years’ history.
Highlights of TOC:
Chapter 1: Market overview
Chapter 2: Global Distributed Antenna System (DAS) market analysis
Chapter 3: Regional analysis of the Distributed Antenna System (DAS) industry
Chapter 4: Market segmentation based on types and applications
Chapter 5: Revenue analysis based on types and applications
Chapter 6: Market share
Chapter 7: Competitive Landscape
Chapter 8: Drivers, Restraints, Challenges, and Opportunities
Chapter 9: Gross Margin and Price Analysis
Trends Impacting the Market
Now the question is which other regions AT&T, ATC IP LLC and Corning Incorporated are targeting? Data Bridge Market Research has estimated a large growth in Asia-Pacific distributed antenna system (DAS) market and the market leaders targeting China, Japan and India to be their next revenue pockets for 2022.
Key Questions Answered
What impact does COVID-19 have made on Global Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Growth & Sizing?
Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market?
What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market?
What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market?
What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
