Attorney General James Delivers $500,000 in Credits to Incarcerated Individuals Who Were Denied Services

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James reached an agreement with JPay LLC (JPay), a technology and financial services provider for corrections facilities, for failing to provide adequate media and communication services to incarcerated individuals at facilities owned and operated by the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS). JPay provides tablets to incarcerated individuals that are used to watch videos, listen to music, and communicate with approved family and friends using a secure messaging system. The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) received numerous complaints from incarcerated New Yorkers that JPay’s tablets were defective, arrived late, or never arrived. The OAG also found that JPay failed to refund consumers or provide technical support when a service they paid for was not delivered. As a result of today’s agreement, JPay will provide $500,000 in credits to incarcerated individuals that can be used to communicate with people outside DOCCS facilities.

“Denying New Yorkers a service or product they paid for is illegal and unjust,” said Attorney General James. “JPay failed to deliver services to incarcerated individuals and did little to fix issues with their devices. As a result of today’s agreement, JPay must improve its services and provide better customer support to incarcerated individuals. Every New Yorker has rights, and my office will continue to defend and protect those rights.”

DOCCS operates 44 correctional and/or treatment facilities that house approximately 30,500 individuals throughout New York. JPay provides tablets to incarcerated individuals — including those at DOCCS facilities — that can be used to buy music, movies, and communications services. The communications services allow individuals to pay to communicate with approved family and friends using a secure messaging system. Family members of incarcerated individuals can add funds or digital stamps into an account to connect with their loved ones.

The OAG received hundreds of complaints from New Yorkers about JPay’s poor services and products. The OAG found that JPay repeatedly failed to deliver services and often failed to refund individuals when purchased music and videos did not download. A significant number of JPay’s tablets were not functional, leaving individuals unable to fully utilize the items they purchased and/or view their saved messages and pictures. JPay also failed to quickly address technical issues and left consumers without functioning devices or refunds for extended periods.

As a result of today’s agreement, JPay will provide 100 digital stamps to every individual presently at a DOCCS facility, a value of approximately $500,000. Stamps allow incarcerated individuals to send digital messages to approved family and friends. In addition, JPay must hire at least 11 customer service representatives to exclusively handle DOCCS complaints and hire at least 10 site reps to handle Level 2 complaints. JPay must also resolve complaints, or “trouble tickets,” about their devices and services within 14 days of receiving a complaint and accurately inform individuals when they can expect their product or service to be delivered. JPay must also ensure that all their kiosks at DOCCS facilities are properly maintained and that technical support is available and pay the state $50,000 in penalties.

