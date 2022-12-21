Submit Release
Media Advisory: Roads to Prosperity Project Milestone - Middle Span of I-64 Donald M Legg to be Lowered to Barge

A milestone in a major Roads to Prosperity project, the main span of the old Donald M. Legg Memorial Bridge will be lowered onto a barge for removal on December 21, 2022, pending weather conditions.

Opened to traffic in 1962, the bridge has served the public for 60 years. The section being lowered is 250' and weighs approximately 1,720,000 pounds.  The section will be lowered using strand jacks, the same method used to raise the Nitro WWI Memorial Bridge main span.  It will be lowered onto barges and transferred for recycling. 

The new Nitro WWI Memorial Bridge, opened on Friday, October 28, 2022,  currently carries both eastbound and westbound traffic.  Following dismantling of the old Donald M Legg Memorial bridge, a new one will be constructed in its place to carry eastbound traffic. This project widens I-64 to remove a bottleneck area where an increase in traffic volumes over the years has led to delays, particularly for traffic entering and exiting I-64. 

Governor Justice's Roads to Prosperity program made it possible to expedite the project, which is much needed to improve safety through the area on one of West Virginia's most heavily traveled roads. 

What: The main span of the old Donald M Legg Memorial Bridge on I-64 will be lowered onto a barge for removal

When: Wednesday, December 21, 2022

Who: West Virginia Division of Highways project with design-build contractor Brayman-Trumbull

Where: I-64 between St. Albans and Nitro; from McJunkin Road on the Nitro side, pass Walker Chevrolet to Iron Drive and curve to the left --- media can safely film from the riverbank

Conditions can change quickly in any work zone, but West Virginia Division of Highways is asking drivers to be mindful, keep their attention on the road and avoid distracted driving. ​​

