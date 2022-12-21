(Video) Iran’s nationwide uprising enters 97th day
On Tuesday night, people held protest rallies in several cities. In Tehran, there were demonstrations at Revolution Square, Ekbatan district, Sadeghiyeh district, Parkway, and Tehranpars. Protesters chanted slogans against the regime “Death to Khamenei!”
The workers of a copper company in Tehran are on strike. Furthermore, in the early hours of midnight on Wednesday locals in the Punak district of Tehran took to the streets and began chanting: “Political prisoners must be released!”
Students also held strikes in Saqqez and Rasht, where they refused to attend classes in solidarity with nationwide strikes and protests. In Gorgan, a large rally was held in memory of Ayda Rostami, a civilian murdered by security forces seven days ago.
Maryam Rajavi: “The brave people of Gorgan commemorated Dr. Aida Rostami on the seventh day of her martyrdom with chants of ‘Khamenei is a murderer!’ calling for the overthrow of his regime". Dr. Rostami was tortured to death for treating wounded protesters.
Protests in Iran have to this day expanded to at least 280 cities. Over 750 people have been killed and more than 30,000 are arrested by the regime’s forces, according to sources of the Iranian opposition People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK). The names of 601 killed protesters have been published by the PMOI/MEK.
On Wednesday morning schoolkids in the city of Ahvaz, the capital of Khuzestan Province, took to the streets to launch new protests and began chanting “Death to the dictator!” in reference to regime Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Storeowners in the city of Kamyaran, western Iran, are continuing their strike in solidarity with the nationwide uprising.
Tuesday’s protests began with strikes in several cities. In Sanandaj, all shops in Shahrak-e Sanati (industrial village) were closed. In Tehran, the resident students and physicians of Rasul-e Akram hospital were on strike and held protest rallies for a second day.
Rostami was a physician who was abducted by security forces and killed. The attendants chanted slogans against the regime as they commemorated Rostami. The regime dispatched plainclothes agents to the site to control the situation, but the people continued their rally.
On Salsabil Street, protesters blocked a road and chanted, “This is the year Khamenei will be overthrown!” In the Sadeghiyeh district, protesters were chanting, “Khamenei is a murderer, his rule is illegitimate!”
In Karaj, people held protest rallies in Golshahr and chanted, “Death to Khamenei!” and “Death to the dictator!” Protesters also chanted slogans against the regime’s execution of political prisoners and declared that they will continue their uprising even if the regime continues to hang prisoners.
Protests were reported in several other cities, though due to internet outages caused by the regime, locals are having difficulties sending their reports. In Sanandaj, protesters blocked roads and chanted, “Death to the dictator!”
Iranian opposition coalition the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) President-elect Maryam Rajavi hailed the courageous people of Gorgan for holding a ceremony in memory of Dr. Aida Rostami.
“The courageous people of Gorgan commemorated Dr. Aida Rostami on the seventh day of her martyrdom with chants of ‘Khamenei is a murderer!’ calling for the overthrow of his regime that relies on executions and torture. Dr. Aida Rostami was viciously tortured to death for treating wounded protesters. I urge all physicians and medical societies to condemn her heinous murder,” the NCRI President-elect explained.
The protests in Iran began following the death of Mahsa Amini. Mahsa (Zhina) Amini, a 22-year-old woman from the city of Saqqez in Kurdistan Province, western Iran, who traveled to Tehran with her family, was arrested on Tuesday, September 13, at the entry of Haqqani Highway by the regime’s so-called “Guidance Patrol” and transferred to the “Moral Security” agency.
She was brutally beaten by the morality police and died of her wounds in a Tehran hospital on September 16. The event triggered protests that quickly spread across Iran and rekindled the people’s desire to overthrow the regime.
