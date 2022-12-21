Paint or Color the Winter Beauty of PA’s State Parks and Forests

Usher in the winter with the latest paint or color-by-number template on the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation’s website.

CAMP HILL, PENNSYLVANIA, THE UNITED STATES, December 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- December’s template, created by PPFF’s volunteer artist Melodie Schwarz-Higgins, is available for download on the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation’s (PPFF) website: https://paparksandforests.org/our-work/education/water-and-forested-ecosystems/paint-by-number/

“The beautiful photo by Scott Morgan of Lyman Run was the inspiration and just gave me the feeling of a perfect, peaceful winter scene - like the one you might see on a holiday card,” Melodie said.

Do-it-yourself painting and coloring templates are appropriate for all skill levels and can be downloaded and printed to create a work of art in your home.

They are unique ways for individuals and families to connect with each other, as well as the beauty of Pennsylvania’s landscapes.

How do you begin? It’s easy! Find a template here and click on the desired image for a downloadable paint-by-number sheet and accompanying color key.

“This fun piece is sure to inspire you to pick up a brush, crayon, or colored pencil, and go outside this winter,” said Marci Mowery, Foundation President. “We invite you to take a photo of your art once it’s complete. Share it on social media and tag PPFF to help spread the word about the importance of Pennsylvania’s state parks and forests!”