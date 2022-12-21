Paint or Color the Winter Beauty of PA’s State Parks and Forests

Usher in the winter with the latest paint or color-by-number template on the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation’s website.

CAMP HILL, PENNSYLVANIA, THE UNITED STATES, December 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- December’s template, created by PPFF’s volunteer artist Melodie Schwarz-Higgins, is available for download on the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation’s (PPFF) website: https://paparksandforests.org/our-work/education/water-and-forested-ecosystems/paint-by-number/

“The beautiful photo by Scott Morgan of Lyman Run was the inspiration and just gave me the feeling of a perfect, peaceful winter scene - like the one you might see on a holiday card,” Melodie said.

Do-it-yourself painting and coloring templates are appropriate for all skill levels and can be downloaded and printed to create a work of art in your home.

They are unique ways for individuals and families to connect with each other, as well as the beauty of Pennsylvania’s landscapes.

How do you begin? It’s easy! Find a template here and click on the desired image for a downloadable paint-by-number sheet and accompanying color key.

“This fun piece is sure to inspire you to pick up a brush, crayon, or colored pencil, and go outside this winter,” said Marci Mowery, Foundation President. “We invite you to take a photo of your art once it’s complete. Share it on social media and tag PPFF to help spread the word about the importance of Pennsylvania’s state parks and forests!”

Marci J. Mowery
Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation
+1 717-236-7644
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Paint or Color the Winter Beauty of PA’s State Parks and Forests

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Environment, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Marci J. Mowery
Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation
+1 717-236-7644
Company/Organization
Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation
704 Lisburn Road, Suite 102
Camp Hill, Pennsylvania, 17011
United States
+1 717-236-7644
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Founded in 1999, the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation’s mission is to inspire stewardship of Pennsylvania’s state parks and forests. The Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation has 46 friends chapters across the Commonwealth and together they volunteer, complete projects, and advocate for these special places.

More From This Author
Paint or Color the Winter Beauty of PA’s State Parks and Forests
Habitat Restoration in Michaux State Forest
The Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation Awarded Grant from Bell’s Brewery
View All Stories From This Author