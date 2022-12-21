Amanda Cherie’s new song “Lullaby” becomes a soul-healer for adults

Amanda Cherie is an eclectic pop singer and songwriter. She is known for her unique dramedy-based plots and unique imagery. "Lullaby" is her new song.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amanda Cherie is an emerging eclectic pop singer and songwriter. Written, sung, and acted by her, the artist's new song "Lullaby," released on December 19th, is a soul-healing track for adults. Amanda, who has a background in psychology, knows the importance of keeping one's mind relaxed during hard times, and music is one such ointment in tough times. Lullaby is about finding a sense of gratitude, light, and a bit of comedy in the middle of a heavy moment. Amanda teaches adults how one can laugh at their troubles.

The significant highlights of Amanda's work include the music that features eclectic sounds from ethereal sparkle and neon glow to synthy darkness. She is highly inspired by Surrealism, a psychology-influenced movement and an element that is quite evident in her song lyrics. Her lyrics expose the dreamy unconscious mind by describing unexpected imagery and eccentric thought streams. Amanda brands her as a dramedy storyteller in which one's vivid imagination is grounded with can't-make-it-up drama, comedic candor, and radical self-awareness. All these elements are reflected in "Lullaby" as well.

Imagination is Amanda's best friend, and this friend helped her on the lonely New Year's Eve to come up with the idea of writing "Lullaby." It was a moment for her to be herself. She explored her inner self and started putting her thoughts into words. After the success of Lullaby, her future ambition is to be a mainstream music artist and songwriter. She would also love to act and be involved in filmmaking.

Lullaby is available on Spotify and all streaming platforms. For more information about Amanda and her business, visit: https://www.amandacherie.com

For updates, follow her on Social Media at: https://linktr.ee/amandacheriemusic



About the Artist:

Amanda Cherie is a genre-bending American singer and songwriter with a velvety, vintage Hollywood voice. Her songs have a concise dramedy plot with unexpected imagery, eccentric thought streams, and unconventional musical styles. Beyond the music, Amanda’s eclectic thirst for learning flowed into creative pursuits such as cooking, and academic quests, including a bachelor’s degree in business management and a master’s degree in applied psychology.