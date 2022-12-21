The Mystics Movie Trilogy Cancelled by the Pandemic Becomes a Book by Executive Producer and Author, Jake Pixley
The first book of the Mystics trilogy will release on 12/30/2022. This is a highly anticipated release as this story was first going to be a feature film.
Be a light in someone else's darkness”OZARK, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arkansas based author and Executive Producer; Jake Pixley is set to release the first book of the Mystics trilogy on 12/30/2022.
— Jake Pixley
The Mystics trilogy was going into film preproduction in late 2019 and early 2020. The film ultimately became a covid victim and production was shut down.
“We can’t let this story die. It must be shared,” the author was quoted as saying.
This fantasy/adventure was set to rival some of the most popular trilogies ever produced. The author went on to say, “I won’t let the setbacks of the pandemic stop me from seeing this story come to life.”
Although the details of the story have largely been kept a secret to protect the story, Mystics has an established fan base. This is partly due to the main character crossing over from Jake Pixley’s book, Across the Plane, Tom Carpenter’s Journey. That book was under a film option contract for one year and became another victim of the pandemic.
Closer Executive Producer and author, Jake Pixley hasn’t ruled out the possibility of Mystics going on the big screen. “It will be up to demand from readers if the story goes back into production,” Jake said. A search is underway to find the right production team to take on this project.
With an established fan base, Mystics is the kind of story to eliminate much of the risks involved in making a movie. Author Jake Pixley has confirmed Mystics will only be released in a hard cover book as of right now. Preorders for signed copies are already underway on the Author’s website.
There is much anticipation as the release date for Mystics draws near. The second part of the story is set to release sometime next year, and the third book will release in 2024. With so much on the line, readers certainly in for a treat. Now it will be up to the film industry as to how far the Mistics story will go.
Jake Pixley
AUTHOR JAKE PIXLEY
+1 479-297-1380
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter