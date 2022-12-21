Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,438 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 325,958 in the last 365 days.

The Mystics Movie Trilogy Cancelled by the Pandemic Becomes a Book by Executive Producer and Author, Jake Pixley

The Journey Begins

The first book of the Mystics trilogy will release on 12/30/2022. This is a highly anticipated release as this story was first going to be a feature film.

Be a light in someone else's darkness”
— Jake Pixley
OZARK, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arkansas based author and Executive Producer; Jake Pixley is set to release the first book of the Mystics trilogy on 12/30/2022.

The Mystics trilogy was going into film preproduction in late 2019 and early 2020. The film ultimately became a covid victim and production was shut down.

“We can’t let this story die. It must be shared,” the author was quoted as saying.
This fantasy/adventure was set to rival some of the most popular trilogies ever produced. The author went on to say, “I won’t let the setbacks of the pandemic stop me from seeing this story come to life.”

Although the details of the story have largely been kept a secret to protect the story, Mystics has an established fan base. This is partly due to the main character crossing over from Jake Pixley’s book, Across the Plane, Tom Carpenter’s Journey. That book was under a film option contract for one year and became another victim of the pandemic.

Closer Executive Producer and author, Jake Pixley hasn’t ruled out the possibility of Mystics going on the big screen. “It will be up to demand from readers if the story goes back into production,” Jake said. A search is underway to find the right production team to take on this project.

With an established fan base, Mystics is the kind of story to eliminate much of the risks involved in making a movie. Author Jake Pixley has confirmed Mystics will only be released in a hard cover book as of right now. Preorders for signed copies are already underway on the Author’s website.

There is much anticipation as the release date for Mystics draws near. The second part of the story is set to release sometime next year, and the third book will release in 2024. With so much on the line, readers certainly in for a treat. Now it will be up to the film industry as to how far the Mistics story will go.

Jake Pixley
AUTHOR JAKE PIXLEY
+1 479-297-1380
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter

You just read:

The Mystics Movie Trilogy Cancelled by the Pandemic Becomes a Book by Executive Producer and Author, Jake Pixley

Distribution channels: Movie Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.