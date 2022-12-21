American Association of Private Lenders and KP RE Capital Group to Host Fund Manager Forum

Fund Manager Forum is an educational initiative to benefit private lenders and fund managers.

YORBA LINDA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KP RE Capital Group is coming together with the American Association of Private Lenders (AAPL) to moderate the associations’ Fund Manager Forum, a new educational initiative to benefit private lenders and fund managers.

KP RE Capital Group and AAPL will drive the discussion on several educational topics pertaining to launching and operating a private real estate equity fund, including starting a fund, third-party fund management, servicing, and an array of legal issues facing today’s direct lenders for investment property.

The Fund Manager Forum will host web panels throughout 2023 with a variety of industry subject matter experts and moderated by KP RE’s chief operating officer, Scott Ward. AAPL views this in-depth series as an important expansion to its Certified Fund Manager (CFM) designation video course. The Forum will serve as a critical resource in today’s volatile and turbulent real estate investing and lending market, where there are often more questions than answers.

“We are always looking for bright minds to help guide the direction of the industry,” said Linda Hyde, managing director of AAPL. “We look forward to hosting Ward and other subject matter experts to bring insight and clarity to the sometimes-opaque world of fund management, especially as private lenders increasingly look to funds as a vehicle for stability during uncertain market conditions.”

KP RE is proud to be part of this timely educational initiative, viewing AAPL’s original CFM course as a must-have for companies interested in managing a fund and this Forum as a helpful tie-in to navigating the current lending market.

“With all of the change and turbulence in the real estate investing market today, the key educational drivers that especially promote ethics; is going what separate those that make it form those that don’t. KP RE stands tall in its and resolve to support of these types of programs, not only the ones that lift, but more importantly those that unite our industry for the long term. There is a right way and wrong way to do things, this is the right way“ Scott Ward COO – KP RE Capital Group

Attending the live webcast of the Fund Manager Forum is free and open to the public. Register for the inaugural Forum on Zoom. The webinar is scheduled for 1:30 PM CT on Wednesday, January 11 2023.

About AAPL

The American Association of Private Lenders (AAPL) (https://aaplonline.com) is the oldest and largest national organization representing the private lending profession. The association supports the industry’s dedication to best practices by providing educational resources, instilling oversight processes, and fighting regulatory encroachment.

About KP RE Capital Group

CFL# 60DBO-144926 & CA Broker Lic. # 017963316

KP RE Capital is a multi-state Direct lender and Broker of private money and conventional financing, focusing on all asset classes of Real Estate. Having over 90 years of combined experience as well as holding General Contractors licenses, KP RE has worked in and successfully controlled every vertical of development, acquisition, construction, and fund management. KP RE has just launched a new R.E.I.T DEBT INCOME FUND TARGETING A MIN OF $100M, specializing in the financing of acquisition, development and construction real estate projects.

