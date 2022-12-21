Knowledge Train Starts Offering Its First Post-Pandemic Face-To-Face PRINCE2 Training Courses At Its London Training Centre

/EIN News/ -- London, UK, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Knowledge Train is a leading provider of project management training and certification in the UK and, since 2005, has helped tens of thousands of people develop the skills to improve their performance at work and gain professional certification to help their careers.

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, one of its more popular products, the PRINCE2 training courses and certification, which is in high demand amongst UK employers for the essential project management skills it teaches, would be delivered in weekly classroom training sessions.

Although, when the lockdown happened, the training stopped and moved online in the form of virtual classroom training courses and online self-paced eLearning courses.

Now, due to increased demand from students who prefer to learn in the pre-pandemic way of face-to-face classroom courses, Knowledge Train is once again offering the PRINCE2 training courses as face-to-face classes for UK professionals in its London training centre.

Managing Director of Knowledge Train Simon Buehring states, “After the Covid-19 pandemic, our customers are wanting to return to face-to-face classroom training. After delivering virtual classroom training for almost 3 years, we are beginning to see a return to pre-pandemic trends. During the pandemic, we saw a big increase in people studying online using our eLearning courses or virtual classroom courses. This trend is now reversing as people have got back into their pre-pandemic habits.”

Award-Winning Courses

Knowledge Train helps organisations develop and improve their capability to manage change projects and programmes by offering bespoke in-house training and monitoring at its London training centre.

Its PRINCE2 courses provide students with the essential skills to improve their business performance and are highly valued by people both already working in or just entering the project management profession.

The quality of its training and trainers (who have over 20 years of real-world experience) is shown by the impressive pass rates of its students that are well above the national average and the awards Knowledge Train has achieved, such as ‘Verified Leader’ and ‘Leader For Agile Project Management Training’ from CourseConductor.com.

Knowledge Train’s courses are designed to minimise the amount of time needed to study and utilise a combination of course materials and formats, including quizzes, mind maps, videos, sample exams, and scenarios, to help make the information engaging and digestible.

Some of its courses include:

PRINCE2 Foundation Training

PRINCE2 Foundation training is for students wanting to learn the language of PRINCE2 and become more informed members of a project team.

It is ideal for people new to PRINCE2 and working in a project environment.

Students can gain their PRINCE2 Foundation certification by either attending a PRINCE2 Foundation course or by taking a PRINCE2 Foundation online course.

PRINCE2 Practitioner Training

PRINCE2 Practitioner training has been designed for students and UK professionals to educate themselves on how to apply PRINCE2 to projects.

If you do not already have a PRINCE2 Foundation certification, the combined PRINCE2 Foundation and Practitioner training is perfect for you as it includes both Foundation and Practitioner tuition and exams.

Although if you have already completed the PRINCE2 Foundation course, the PRINCE2 Practitioner training is the next step up to further boost your project manager skills and knowledge.

PRINCE2 Online Course

PRINCE2 online courses can prepare you for your PRINCE2 exam in your own time and pace by being easily accessible via your desktop, tablet or mobile.

The course will boost your CV, teach you the world’s most popular project management method, and provide excellent preparation for students sitting the PRINCE2 Practitioner examination.

More information

To find out more about Knowledge Train and for further details on its PRINCE2 courses and training, please visit the website at https://www.knowledgetrain.co.uk/.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/knowledge-train-starts-offering-its-first-post-pandemic-face-to-face-prince2-training-courses-at-its-london-training-centre/

Knowledge Train 20 Old Bailey London England EC4M 7AN United Kingdom +44-(0)207-148-5985 https://www.knowledgetrain.co.uk/