New to The Street TV Signs 2-Year Media Contract with Blue Castle Ventures, LTD.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media's New to The Street announces signing a 2-year media contract with Blue Castle Ventures, LTD. (CRYPTO: BCVD) ($BCVD) ("Blue Castle"). The deal calls New to The Street to feature Blue Castle on its nationally syndicated and sponsored television network platforms. The series will span 24 months following Blue Castle's growth of its asset-backed financial products on its blockchain ecosystem , certified as Smart Contracts, which establishes verifiable ownership rights.



David Rojas, Chief Executive Officer / Founder of Blue Castle Ventures, LTD., and other key members from the Company will introduce themselves to New to The Street's TV anchors and viewers, providing updates about the Company and its blockchain business. Currently, the ecosystem awards clients as they use stablecoin $BCVD for everyday purchases. And the Company's NFT platform makes NFTs for art and is working on developing a real-estate NFT.

New to The Street will produce shows and commercial ads and then broadcast them across New to The Street's syndicated televised platforms on Newsmax , FOX Business Network , and Bloomberg TV as a sponsored program. New to The Street will create and design Blue Castle's televised segues to keep its viewers informed and updated accordingly, bringing attention to its blockchain business fundamentals and ongoing successes. All broadcasted shows will stream for 24 months on the New to The Street website, www . newtothestreet.com .

The show's production team will create 30-second commercial ads, airing fifty (50) times a month. Ads will run across FOX, FOX Business, Bloomberg Television, NEWSMAX, CNBC, CNN, and MSNBC. Additionally, at approximately every 10 minutes, 15-second commercial ads will digitally stream between the Nasdaq MarketSite Grand Entrance Billboard and the Mosaic BillBoard in Times Square, Midtown Manhattan, New York City.

David Rojas, CEO, states, "We continue to see successful viewership interest from each show we did in 2022. We expect to continue this success in 2023 and 2024. The show's format and the production professionalism give Blue Castle Ventures a media outlet that allows us to explain our unique blockchain ecosystem that runs off our stablecoin $BCVD. We are very excited to continue to work with New to The Street, updating viewers about our latest developments and successes."

New to The Street's social media professionals will post each show throughout its social media links to further enhance the reach about Blue Castle Ventures, LTD.'s ongoings.

Vince Caruso, Founder and CEO of FMW Media and Producer at New to The Street TV, states, "During the next 24 months, we expect fantastic TV interviews with Blue Castle Ventures' management team, giving us exciting business updates and developments. And we at New to The Street TV anticipate maximizing viewership interest in the Company's NFTs and Smart Contract products."

Blue Castle Ventures, LTD. (CRYPTO: BCVD) ($BCVD) interviews will air on New to The Street's syndicated TV networks, Newsmax TV , Fox Business Network , and Bloomberg TV as a sponsored program; expect announcements on dates and times on upcoming airings.

About Blue Castles Ventures, LTD. (CRYPTO: BCVD) ($BCVD):

Blue Castle Ventures LTD. (CRYPTO: BCVD) ($BCVD) is the first Company in the world to truly have digital assets that have physical collateral. NFTs are our main traded digital asset, and these NFTs have an actual painting or collateral from a real artist. Blue Castle Ventures has its blockchain system to guarantee operations. The Company also has products that emulate financial planning based on NFTs commercialization and stock trading - https://bluecastleventures.ca/ .

About New to The Street :

New to The Street is an FMW Media production that operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and syndicated Nielsen Rated programming television brands, "New to The Street," and its blockchain show, "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands have run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. television networks. The paid-for-television programming platforms can potentially reach over 540 million homes in the US and international markets. FMW's New to The Street / Newsmax televised broadcasting platform airs its syndication on Sundays at 10 -11 AM ET. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear television, long and short-form paid programming - https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/ .

