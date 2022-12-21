Global Electric Bus Charging Infrastructure Market Expected to Garner $18,754.3 Million, Growing with 30.9% CAGR in 2022-2030 Timeframe [250-Pages] | Exclusive by Research Dive

The global electric bus charging infrastructure market is predicted to witness noteworthy growth in the forecast period, 2022–2030. The increasing demand for electric buses is boosting the growth of the global electric bus charging infrastructure market. The on-the-go sub-segment and off-board sub-segment are estimated to dominate the market. The Asia-Pacific market is predicted to be in the leading position in the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research Dive has published a new report on the global electric bus charging infrastructure market . According to the report, the global market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 30.9% and surpass a revenue of $18,754.3 million by 2030. This all-inclusive report delivers a comprehensive overview of the current and future situation of the global market by stating its main characteristics including growth drivers, growth opportunities, limitations, and developments in the forecast period. The report also offers all the required and vital market statistics to help new players obtain an insight into the status of the global market.

Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on the Electric Bus Charging Infrastructure Market

The outburst of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 has had a negative impact on the growth of the global electric bus charging infrastructure market. During the pandemic, the closure of manufacturing plants, disruptions in the supply chain, as well as economic slowdown globally eventually dropped the need for electric buses. In addition, owing to shortage of raw materials and fear of contracting the COVID-19 virus among labors, several electric bus manufacturing projects were postponed or cancelled. These factors significantly hindered the market growth during the pandemic.

Get a Access to the Full PDF Sample of Electric Bus Charging Infrastructure Market

Factors Impacting the Electric Bus Charging Infrastructure Market Growth

The key factors boosting the growth of the global electric bus charging infrastructure market are rising developments in e-mobility services, growing demand for electrical buses, and increasing government funding schemes for promoting the use of electric buses. Furthermore, the rising need for passenger comfort (by lowering vibration), and growing initiatives to reduce noise pollution are estimated to unlock lucrative opportunities for market growth in the forecast period. However, high initial costs and a longer charging time of electric bus are anticipated to deter the market’s growth.

The report segments the global electric bus charging infrastructure market into platform, charging, and region.

On-the-go Sub-Segment to Grab a Foremost Share of the Market

The on–the-go sub-segment of the platform segment accounted for the highest market share in 2021 and is estimated to show the fastest growth during the forecast period. This growth is mainly because on-the-go charging allows electric buses to run for longer duration on the road which is the best option for buses that travel long distances and cannot take long halts for charging.

Ask an Analyst or Schedule a call to Get the Latest Update on the Electric Bus Charging Infrastructure Market

Off-Board Sub-Segment to Witness Rapid Growth

The off-board sub-segment of the charging segment accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and is expected to continue to lead the market in the forecast period. This growth is mainly owed to the growing demand for off-board charging as it offers swift-charging electric infrastructure for charging the electric buses with less time consumption.

Asia-Pacific Region to Perceive Maximum Growth

The report analyzes the global electric bus charging infrastructure market across several regions such as North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA. Among these, the Asia-Pacific market is expected to lead the market in the estimated period. The government has announced subsidies and tax breaks for electric bus purchases, along with incentives for electric bus manufacture, which is positively increasing the growth of electric bus charging infrastructure market in this region.

Broader Insights Pertaining for the Specific Segments or Regions of the Electric Bus Charging Infrastructure Market



Key Players of the Market

The report states some of the foremost players operating in the global electric bus charging infrastructure market including

Alstom SA

ChargePoint Inc.

Nuvve Corporation

ABB Ltd.

BYD Auto Co. Ltd

Efacec, Furrer + Frey AG

Heliox

Liikennevirta Oy

Proterra

These players are taking various initiatives such as investing in novel product launches, strategic alliances and collaborations, etc. to obtain a leading edge in the global market.

For instance, In October 2021, ElectReon, a foremost provider of wireless charging solutions for electric vehicles (EVs), and Dan Bus Company, an Israeli bus company based in Tel Aviv, launch the world’s biggest commercial wireless EV charging infrastructure for a Fleet of 200 public buses.

Also, the report provides numerous industry insights such as top strategic initiatives & developments, novel launch of products, business performance, Porter’s five forces analysis, and SWOT analysis of the foremost players, functioning in the global market.

More about Electric Bus Charging Infrastructure Market:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal Research Dive 30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York NY 10005 (P) +91-(788)-802-9103 (India) +1-(917)-444-1262 (US) Toll Free: 1-888-961-4454 E-mail: support@researchdive.com Website: https://www.researchdive.com Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog/ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521