Boeing launches O3b-mPOWER satellite incorporating Vicor radiation-tolerant power modules

/EIN News/ -- ANDOVER, Mass., Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The December 16 launch of Boeing’s O3b mPOWER communication satellite marks a milestone for Vicor Corporation (VICR NASDAQ), whose high-performance, radiation-tolerant modules support Boeing’s satellite mission. Boeing’s O3b satellite will help deliver broadband internet access to the “other 3 billion” (O3b) people around the globe where access is limited or nonexistent.



Drawing on an extensive heritage, Vicor power modules are ideally suited for powering advanced communications ASICs and FPGAs that require a very low-noise operating environment enabled by Vicor’s soft-switching, high-frequency ZCS/ZVS power stages. The thermally adept modules in an SM-ChiP package provide superior density and efficiency.

High density, radiation tolerant power delivery network for NewSpace

The complete source-to-point-of-load solution comprises four SM-ChiP modules powering advanced ASICs and FPGAs from a 100V bus: the BCM3423, a 100V input, 300W, K=1/3 bus converter; the PRM2919, a 33V input 200W regulator; a VTM2919 150A current multiplier with an output of 0.8V; and a VTM2919 50A current multiplier with an output of 3.3V.

The modules, which are manufactured in Andover, Mass., (USA) are available in high-density SM-ChiP BGA packages. ChiPs are rated for operation from –40 to 125°C.

Learn more about how Vicor powers satellite applications and contact Vicor for evaluation boards and samples.

About Vicor

Vicor is the leader in high-performance power modules, enabling customer innovation with easy-to-deploy modular power system solutions for power delivery networks that provide the highest density and efficiency from source to point-of-load. We continuously advance the density, efficiency and power delivery capabilities of our power modules by staying on the forefront of distribution architectures, conversion topologies and packaging technology. Vicor serves customers in enterprise and high-performance computing, industrial equipment and automation, robotics, UAVs, electric vehicles and transportation, satellites, and aerospace and defense.

Vicor, SM-ChiP™, BCM®, PRM™ and VTM™ are trademarks of Vicor Corporation.

About Boeing

Boeing is the world's largest aerospace company and leading manufacturer of commercial jetliners, defense, space and security systems, and service provider of aftermarket support. As America’s biggest manufacturing exporter, the company supports airlines and U.S. and allied government customers in more than 150 countries. Boeing products and tailored services include commercial and military aircraft, satellites, weapons, electronic and defense systems, launch systems, advanced information and communication systems, and performance-based logistics and training.

www.boeing.com

For more information contact:

Stephen Germino

Media Relations & PR, Director, Vicor Corporation

978 749.8243

sgermino@vicorpower.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/166aa1c6-69db-41b2-9044-066a13bd4147