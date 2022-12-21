Submit Release
Gravity Diagnostics Announces New Director of Compliance

/EIN News/ -- Covington, Kentucky, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gravity Diagnostics, a CAP-accredited, CLIA-certified laboratory licensed in all 50 states, has officially welcomed Erica Adams as their Director of Compliance. 

Ms. Adams will oversee the compliance program across the company, deciphering current and proposed legislation, and implementing structures and processes that drive strong internal control structures.

“We’re so excited to welcome Erica to the team,” said Julie Brazil, COO, and Co-founder of Gravity Diagnostics. “She brings valuable experience and a proven track record of success in healthcare compliance. As a gifted, ethical attorney, she’s well-equipped in deciphering federal and state healthcare laws, assessing risk, conducting compliance audits, and collaborating with other departments.”

Prior to joining the company, Adams served as Director of Compliance and Business Ethics for UC Health and previously practiced as a healthcare litigation attorney at a Cincinnati law firm.

“I am extremely excited to be joining the Gravity team. While Gravity’s clinical contributions are impressive, I was equally struck by their commitment to their patients, the community, and of course compliance, which is one of Gravity's three core values,” said Adams.

About Gravity Diagnostics  

Gravity Diagnostics is a state-of-the-art CAP-accredited and CLIA-certified laboratory licensed in all 50 states. We provide innovative diagnostic testing in the areas of toxicology, pharmacogenetics, infectious and upper respiratory diseases, hematology, and COVID-19. We serve customers from universities and public health organizations to small, private practices, Fortune 500 companies, and more. Visit gravitydiagnostics.com for additional information.

