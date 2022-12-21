Submit Release
Consumer Alert: Lowey Dannenberg, P.C. Investigates Wella Company for Potential Violations of Privacy Laws

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers, is investigating claims for violations of the common law and state privacy protection statutes by Wella Company.

If you visited Wella Company’s website and bought Wella’s hair color products, please contact Andrea Farah (afarah@lowey.com), Radhika Gupta (rgupta@lowey.com) or Alesandra Greco (agreco@lowey.com) or call 914-733-7212.

About Lowey Dannenberg

Lowey Dannenberg is a national firm representing consumers for violations of privacy and consumer laws. The firm has significant experience in prosecuting multi-million-dollar lawsuits and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of its clients.

Contact
Lowey Dannenberg P.C.
44 South Broadway, Suite 1100
White Plains, NY 10601
Tel: (914) 733-7220
Email: afarah@lowey.com
          rgupta@lowey.com
          agreco@lowey.com


Primary Logo

