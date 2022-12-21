Rising Demand for Smart Materials to Supplement Magneto Rheological Fluids Market Development Ahead at an Impressive CAGR of 18%: Fact.MR Report

Automotive and Aerospace Applications Are Anticipated To Lead Worldwide Demand for Magneto-Rheological Fluids

Increasing digitization and advancements in technology have resulted in high demand for smart materials that are capable of changing one or more properties when acted upon by external stimuli, and this is set to primarily bolster the sales of magneto rheological fluids over the coming years. The development of magnetorheological fluid-based braking, clutching, and damping systems for the automotive industry is also expected to majorly influence magneto rheological fluid demand through 2032.

Other factors such as advancements in robotics technology, high sales of vehicles, rising investments in research and development of new smart materials, and use of advanced mechanisms in the manufacturing sector are expected to guide MRF market development in the long run.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

At present, the global magneto rheological fluids market is valued at US$ 1.5 billion.

Demand for MRF is anticipated to rise at an impressive CAGR of 18% through 2032.

The market for magneto rheological fluids is estimated to rake in sales revenue valued at US$ 7.9 billion by 2032-end.

Increasing use in automotive braking and damping systems, growing demand for automation, advancements in robotics technology, and rising scope of application in the biomedical industry are some key drivers of the market.

Lack of awareness among consumers about the benefits of magnetorheological liquids is expected to hamper growth potential in the future.

The China MRF market is forecasted to evolve at an astronomical CAGR of 21.5% CAGR over the next ten years.

Sales of magneto rheological fluids in Canada are predicted to increase at 16.5% CAGR across the forecast period.

Shipments of synthetic hydrocarbon oil are estimated to increase at 19% CAGR account for a US$ 1.6 billion market valuation by the end of 2032.

Winning Strategy

Magneto rheological fluid manufacturers are expected to deploy innovative marketing strategies to increase consumer awareness regarding the benefits of MR liquids. Magnetorheological liquid companies are also expected to focus on the innovation of new products by increasing investments in research and development divisions.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the magneto rheological fluids market are expected to focus on mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations that will help them advance their research scope and expand their product portfolio. These strategies will also help magneto rheological fluid providers bolster their market presence.

In March 2022, Aequita, a German industrial group announced its plans to acquire ZF Friedrichshafen AG’s electronic interfaces product line. The company aims to acquire and unlock potential associated with actuator technology involving magnetorheological fluids for haptic control.





Key Companies Profiled

QED Technologies

CK Materials Lab Co. Ltd.

ArProDEC

Liquid Research Limited

MRF-ENGINEERING

Kolektor Group

KURIMOTO Ltd.

Liquids Research Limited

Ioniqa Technologies

Akebono Brake Industry Co. Ltd.

Lord Corporation

Arus MR Tech

Industrial Metal Powders (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Anton Paar GmbH

Segments of Magneto Rheological Fluids Industry Research

By Base Fluid : Silicon Oils Mineral Oils Synthetic Hydrocarbon Oils Paraffin Oils Hydraulic Oils Water Others

By Application : Automotive Aerospace Building & Construction Military & Defense Optics Electrical & Electronics Medical & Prosthetics Robotics Other Industries

By Region : North America Latin America Europe APAC MEA



