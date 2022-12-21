Pink Bird Car Wash Opens First Location on Belvedere Road in West Palm Beach

First of Multiple Locations as Part of $100 Million Investment in South Florida

/EIN News/ -- WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pink Bird Car Wash announced the opening of its first location at 1510 Belvedere Road in West Palm Beach, FL. Featuring elevated art deco architecture and retro branding, Pink Bird Car Wash pays homage to the unique aesthetic that became synonymous with the “Old Florida” coastal lifestyle. All Pink Bird locations feature state-of-the-art equipment and technology that streamlines the entire wash process from automated payment options to complimentary self-serve vacuum and finishing stations.



“We are thrilled to bring the express car wash model to West Palm Beach and introduce our friends and neighbors to the future of car washes that focus on convenience, affordability and sustainability,” said Jack Cooney, co-founder of Vybe Investments. “At Pink Bird, everyone can afford to get their car washed on a regular basis without a big commitment of time and money.”

“While developing Pink Bird, it was important to us to pay attention to the smallest details,” said Brent Andrews, co-founder of Vybe Investments. “From the employees we hire to the lighting, scents and sounds, we see every customer touchpoint as an opportunity to dramatically exceed expectations and leave a lasting impression.”

As part of its commitment to the community, Pink Bird Car Wash established a partnership with Vita Nova, a local non-profit that helps homeless youth find housing, employment and life skills training. Thus far, Pink Bird Car Wash has hired 11 employees through Vita Nova’s program.

Pink Bird Car Wash is owned by West Palm Beach-based Vybe Investments in partnership with Dallas-based Montgomery Street Partners as part of a $100 million investment in South Florida.

The Belvedere Road location is the first of several locations currently in various stages of development stretching from Dade County to Indian River County. Pink Bird Car Wash has plans to build at least 20 units on Florida’s east coast. The second location, located at Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard and Executive Center Drive in West Palm Beach, is under construction and will open in 2023.

For more information, visit www.pinkbirdcarwash.com.

About Pink Bird Car Wash

Based in West Palm Beach, Pink Bird is a family business, founded by third generation Floridians, with seven locations in various stages of development on Florida’s east coast. The company has a deep commitment to giving back to the communities in which it operates. To learn more, visit pinkbirdcarwash.com or follow us on Instagram @pinkbirdcarwash.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/71b16c95-4a23-4406-b27d-efa9443dcf9e

PRESS CONTACT: Sarah Yansura Cooke | SYCPR sarah@sycpr.com | 561.315.6946