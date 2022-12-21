Super Trainer Megan Davies Redefines Training Mentality; Highlights Importance of Feeling Good with Launch of "Sure Thing"

NSCA certified personal trainer and creator of #MBF ("Muscle Burns Fat") created breakthrough "Sure Thing" program to help participants feel accomplished, stronger, healthier and more confident each day

The Beachbody Company, Inc. BODY, ("Beachbody" or the "Company"), a leading subscription health and wellness company, today launched VIP Early Access to its newest comprehensive fitness program, Sure Thing, by Super Trainer Megan Davies. Building upon the tremendous success of her past programs, Megan invites participants to achieve the lifestyle they deserve through her unique approach to fitness – TYPE TRAINING™.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221221005139/en/

TYPE TRAINING™ alternates weekly between endurance and power-based strength training to train both fast-twitch muscle (power) and slow-twitch muscle (endurance). It is expertly designed to leave you feeling challenged, but never strained or overworked. Sure Thing implements this training over 8 weeks, five days a week for 30-45 minutes – complete with functional recovery weeks to keep the program fresh, engaging and fun. By focusing on feeling good every day, Megan meets participants where they are in their fitness journey, and avoids boredom and burnout with a myriad of workouts accessible to a wide range of fitness levels.

"Sure Thing lives up to its name by changing the focus on the daily experience to what you can do to improve your Health Esteem, which is a new category of fitness and diet that integrates embracing who you are now along with changes you'd like to make," said Carl Daikeler, Co-founder, Chairman and CEO of The Beachbody Company. "Each day is a balance of really appreciating that you showed up, and how good it feels to give yourself this push for five days a week. The outcome of each day you show up with that attitude is a Sure Thing."

Included with the program are two eating plans to help people get results without counting calories or deprivation. 2B Mindset is ideal for those seeking an intuitive approach to eating that is easy to follow and not restrictive. Portion Fix gives specific instructions to prepare meals that align with goals without cutting out food groups. Both eating plans allow for desserts and cocktails, and support Sure Thing's all-in approach to enjoying life while still losing weight and building a healthy and strong body.

Megan also recommends pairing Sure Thing with Beachbody's nutrition offerings, including Shakeology, a gourmet superfood dessert that lets participants enjoy more dessert while filling in many of the nutritional gaps that are common in the normal diet with potent superfoods, protein, fiber and phytonutrients. Additionally, Megan suggests Energize, which is clinically shown to deliver more stamina and strength to your workouts.

With this world-class combination of fitness and nutrition, the last piece is approaching the program with a day-by-day mindset, which is the real Sure Thing game changer.

"When we take the spotlight off the 8 week results, and instead truly appreciate the everyday wins, it shows that the small triumphs happening along the way contribute to sure thing outcomes," said Megan Davies, Beachbody Super Trainer. "With Sure Thing, the goal is to help people feel good about themselves and be proud of every moment. People are shocked at how much more rewarding the program feels, and ironically, how incredible their overall results are once they stop comparing themselves to any ideal other than the lifestyle that they choose. That's what makes this a true Sure Thing, right from day one."

Sure Thing is available on Beachbody on Demand for VIP Early Access beginning December 20. Visit www.teambeachbody.com to learn more.

About The Beachbody Company, Inc.

Headquartered in Southern California, Beachbody is a leading digital fitness and nutrition subscription company with over two decades of creating innovative content and powerful brands. The Beachbody Company is the parent company of the Beachbody On Demand streaming platform (BOD) including its live digital streaming subscription BODi, and the Beachbody Bike powered by MYXfitness, the Company's connected indoor bike. For more information, please visit TheBeachbodyCompany.com.

About Megan Davies

Super Trainer Megan Davies is an NSCA-certified personal trainer and creator of Sure Thing, #mbf Muscle Burns Fat, and #mbfa Muscle Burns Fat Advanced. After appearing on Beachbody's fitness reality show, THE 20s, Megan was chosen as the next Super Trainer to create her first program, Clean Week. By participating in Sure Thing, members will feel the difference on day 1, and when every day feels good, they are in for an incredible 8 weeks.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are statements other than historical fact or in the future tense. These statements include but are not limited to statements regarding the Company's future performance and market opportunity, including expected financial results for the fourth quarter and full year, its business strategy, plans, and objectives and future operations. You can identify these statements by the use of terminology such as "believe", "plans", "expect", "will", "should," "could", "estimate", "anticipate" or similar forward-looking terms. You should not rely on these forward-looking statements as they involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to vary materially from the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are based upon various estimates and assumptions, as well as information known to the Company as of the date hereof, and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, actual results could differ materially due to a variety of factors, including: the Company's ability to effectively compete in the fitness and nutrition industries; the ability to successfully acquire and integrate new operations; the reliance on a few key products; market conditions and global and economic factors beyond the Company's control; intense competition and competitive pressures from other companies worldwide in the industries in which the Company operates; and litigation and the ability to adequately protect the Company's intellectual property rights. For more information regarding the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to our business in general, refer to the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings, including those risks and uncertainties included in the Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 1, 2022 and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, which are available on the Investor Relations page of the Beachbody website at https://investors.thebeachbodycompany.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.

The events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this press release or to conform these statements to actual results or revised expectations, except as required by law. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

©Beachbody, LLC. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221221005139/en/