Electronic Design Automation Market is Anticipated to Grow $18.1 billion by 2026 Globally, at a CAGR of 7.7%

Chicago, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electronic Design Automation Market by Product Category (CAE, IC Physical Design & Verification, PCB & MCM, Semiconductor IP, Services), Application (Automotive, Healthcare, Defense & Aerospace, Industrial), and Geography - 2026", The major players have adopted various growth strategies to expand their global presence and increase their market reach to enhance their customer base. The incorporation of electronic design automation for end users such as automotive industry, consumer electronics industry, and healthcare industry, are among the factors driving the growth of the electronic design automation market.

Electronic Design Automation Market Report Scope

Report Metric Detail Market Size Value in 2020 USD 11.5 billion Revenue Forecast in 2026 USD 18.1 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 7.7% Largest Share Region APAC Market Size Availability for Years 2017–2026 Base Year 2020 Forecast Period 2021–2026 Segments Covered By product category,

deployment mode,

end-use application, and

end user, and region Geographies Covered Companies Covered Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (US);

Synopsys, Inc. (US);

Siemens (Germany);

ANSYS, Inc. (US);

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (US);

Xilinx, Inc. (US);

eInfochips (US);

Altium Limited (Australia);

Zuken Inc. (Japan);

Silvaco, Inc. (US); are some of the key players in the electronic design automation market.

A total of 25 players are covered.

"Browse in-depth TOC on " Electronic Design Automation Market Industry"

169 – Tables

60 – Figures

235 – Pages

Electronic Design Automation Market:

Based on Product Category:

Computer-aided Engineering (CAE)

IC Physical Design & Verification

PCB & MCM

Semiconductor IP

Services

Based on Deployment Mode:

Based on End-use Application:

Microprocessors & Microcontrollers

Memory Management Units

Others (Interfaces, FPGAs, ADCs, DACs, and Mixed ICs)

Based on End User:

Automotive Industry

Healthcare Industry

Aerospace & Defense Industry

Telecom and Data Centre Industry

Consumer Electronics Industry

Industrial Sector

Others (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Commercial Sectors, and Textile Industry)

By region, APAC to hold the largest share of the electronic design automation market throughout the forecast period

In 2026, the electronic design automation market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the strong foothold of China, Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea in the semiconductor industry. The region is home to some of the largest semiconductor companies, such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (Taiwan), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (China), and HiSilicon (China). Additionally, with the ongoing global chip shortage, the governments of countries across the globe are making investments in the semiconductor industry, which is expected to boost market growth.

Recent Developments

In August 2021, Cadence Design Systems, Inc. and Tower Semiconductor (US) jointly launched the silicon validated SP4T RF SOI switch reference flow using the Virtuoso Design Platform and integrated EM analysis. The flow demonstrates the benefits of using a single design environment for chip and package co-design and simulation. The new development from the partnership benefits their customers as the solution fulfills the conditions of the complex systems.

In July 2021, Zuken Inc. released CR-8000 2021 in July 2021. The product is an enhanced version of the CR-8000 that primarily focuses on early design analysis and reuse functionality.

In June 2021, Siemens acquired the proFPGA product family from PRO DESIGN Electronic GmbH to IC verification portfolio. The proven track record of proFPGA enabling more than 100 customers to 'shift left' in their critical hardware and software verification tasks, enabling faster time-to-market will aid help in enhancing Siemens solutions.

How big electronic design automation market?

The electronic design automation market Size is Expected reach USD 18.1 billion by 2026 from USD 11.5 billion in 2020 to grow at a CAGR of 7.7%.

Which is the potential market for the electronic design automation in terms of the region?

The APAC region is expected to dominate the electronic design automation market due to existence of many semiconductor companies, and presence of some of the largest semiconductor companies.

