Savvy Cleaner CEO Angela Brown Releases How to Start Your Own House Cleaning Company

The Post-Pandemic Version of the Wildly Popular Book How to Start Your Own House Cleaning Company by Savvy Cleaner CEO Angela Brown is Finally Here.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- How to Start Your Own House Cleaning Company was first released in the summer of 2016 as a step-by-step guide for house cleaners and maids to become cleaning professionals. "It is alluring to start a residential cleaning service," says Savvy Cleaner's CEO Angela Brown, "because start-up costs are low and being the boss allows greater scheduling flexibility. You get to decide when to work, and you can schedule yourself around other commitments. If managed properly, this is a great way to make an income while having more control over your life."

The Pandemic Changed the Awareness of Cleaning

The global pandemic of 2020 has undeniably brought cleaning to the forefront of everyone's minds. While good cleaning practices were always recommended and expected, there was a collective awareness of cleaning that became the new norm. Outlets such as The Washington Post, NPR, and The New York Times have cited sources on the importance of cleaning and how it has increased due to the pandemic, emphasizing proper home cleaning routines and hygiene. Every cleaning action - no matter how small - matters! This understanding that cleaning is essential to preventing the further spread of this virus strengthens our ability to protect ourselves and our communities.

The Book Walks You Through Setting Up a Cleaning Business

According to Statista, in 2022, there were 131.2 million households in America, and they all needed cleaning. The release of the updated version of How to Start Your Own House Cleaning Company covers the necessities like supplies required, how to choose a territory, how to market the business, how to set prices (accounting for inflation), and how to build credentials as a cleaner among other things.

About the Author

Angela Brown built from scratch one of the most successful independently owned and operated house cleaning companies in the Southeastern United States, which she ran for 25 years. She then created Savvy Cleaner, the world's most popular online training program for house cleaners and maids. Since early 2016 she's been training and consulting with cleaning businesses in 37 countries and millions in revenue.

Now more than ever, there is a massive opportunity for those wanting to start their own house cleaning company. With Angela Brown's updated book, How to Start Your Own House Cleaning Company, one can walk through every step of setting up a cleaning business and becoming a professional cleaner. The updated guide reflects the current pandemic climate and increased awareness of the importance of cleanliness. Take advantage of this chance to join in on one of the essential occupations during this time!

