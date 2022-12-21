Business Leaders Urged to Make Cyber Security Awareness a Focus for 2023

NYC area cyber security expert urges business leaders to increase cyber security awareness and make it part of company culture in the coming year—in a new article from eMazzanti Technologies

HOBOKEN, N.J., Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A NYC area cyber security expert and managed services provider (MSP) promotes cyber security awareness in a new article on the eMazzanti Technologies website. The informative article first asserts that cybercrime increased 600 percent during the pandemic, and 95 percent of cyber incidents occur due to human error.

The author then discusses several steps to increase cyber security awareness, including phishing awareness training and simulations. He continues by urging readers to apply software updates promptly and manage their passwords and PINs. He concludes by urging business leaders to enable multi-factor authentication (MFA).

"Cyber threats have grown in number and sophistication. Thus, cyber security awareness must also move to the next level," stated Almi Dumi, CISO, eMazzanti Technologies. "Forward thinking organizations will make this a priority for 2023."

Below are a few excerpts from the article, "Make Cyber Security Awareness a Focus for 2023."

Recognize and Report Phishing

"To cement security awareness training, bring it home with phishing simulations. In a simulation, users periodically receive emails that mimic a phishing email but do not pose any real danger. Administrators track the emails and responses to determine the effectiveness of training and provide any necessary follow up."

Apply Software Updates Promptly

"Periodically, software vendors will release updates to their programs. And all too often users and companies delay installing these updates. This introduces a significant security risk, as one common purpose for updates includes patching security vulnerabilities. Hackers keep an eye on vulnerability reports, and they will exploit them."

Manage Passwords and PINs

"Over 60 percent of data breaches involve stolen or weak credentials (username and password). For instance, if hackers can gain the credentials for a highly privileged user, they can steal data or create havoc in the system. Consequently, companies need to create and enforce strong password policies."

Enable MFA

"When implementing MFA, implement across the entire organization to avoid leaving doors open for hackers. And, because the success of an MFA program depends on user experience, make usability a priority. Educate end users and give them choices of what authentication factors to use, whether biometrics, an authentication app, or some other factor."

Cyber Security Awareness Experts

To prove effective, cyber security awareness requires a deliberate, multi-faceted approach. When consistently and properly educated about security threats and security best practices, computer users can offer the best defense. eMazzanti Technologies stands ready to help, with security awareness training, free security assessments and a full menu of cyber security tools and services.

