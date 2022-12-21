Surgical Robots Market is expected to grow from USD 5 billion in 2021 to USD 18.7 billion by 2029 : GreyViews

Surgical Robots Market Size By Component (Instruments & Accessories and Robot Systems), By Applications (Neurosurgery, General Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Gynecology, Surgery, and Urologic Surgery), By End-user (Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2029.

The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the Surgical Robots Market is operating currently and is predicted to expand in the near future. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the surgical robots market is present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the components, applications, end-user, and region. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global surgical robots market are Stryker Corporation, Medrobotics, Smith & Nephew, Zimmer Biomet, Amplitude Surgical, Intuitive Surgical, Digital Surgery, TransEnterix Surgical, Inc., Renishaw plc., Medtronic, THINK Surgical, Inc. among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide surgical robots market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

Surgical robots are advanced medical devices that have robotic arms and tools. They are critical to hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers because they allow doctors or healthcare professionals to perform complicated procedures with greater precision than conventional or traditional techniques. Surgical robots' ability to precisely maneuver surgical instruments in a small operating room, much exceeding the capabilities of humans, makes them useful for minimally invasive surgery. Micromanipulators for minimally invasive neurosurgery are being developed using this technology. The micromanipulator is made up of a rigid neuro endoscope, two tiny grasping manipulators, a suction tube, and a perfusion tube. Surgical robots assist surgeons during procedures. Their use dates back to the late 1980s. Robotic assistance is used in the majority of prostatectomies performed in the United States today because it increases the likelihood of a successful treatment. Prior to the invention of robots, robotic techniques had been minimally invasive for a very long time. This broad notion encompasses a wide range of common treatments, including laparoscopic cholecystectomy and gall bladder excisions. The phrase "procedure" refers to a technique that acts on the body through small (typically 1 cm) entry incisions, eliminating the necessity for long cuts. Surgeons utilise long-handled devices to work on body tissue.

Scope of Surgical Robots Market Report

Report Metric Information Study Period 2021-2029 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2029 Market Share Unit USD Billion Segments Covered Components, Application, End-user and Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle-East and Africa Major Players Stryker Corporation, Medrobotics, Smith & Nephew, Zimmer Biomet, Amplitude Surgical, Intuitive Surgical, Digital Surgery, TransEnterix Surgical, Inc., Renishaw plc., Medtronic, THINK Surgical, Inc. among others

Segmentation Analysis

The instruments & Accessories segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2021.

The component segment is instruments & accessories and robot systems. The instruments & accessories segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. This is due to the utilization of cutting-edge, high-tech instruments and accessories. Robotic clip applicators, robotic needle holders, robotic atraumatic graspers, robotic scissors, and bipolar dissectors were all unveiled by the business. As a result of the increased demand for new accessories and instruments, the market as a whole is likely to develop over the forecast period.

The neurosurgery segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2021.

The application segment includes neurosurgery, general surgery, orthopedic surgery, gynecology surgery, and urologic surgery. The neurosurgery segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The growing usage of surgical robots in neurosurgery due to the advantages they offer over traditional surgical techniques is predicted to greatly drive the segment's growth. Furthermore, technical advancements are expected to assist the segment's growth over time, particularly in light of the favourable results of robotic neurosurgery. The growing use of automated robotic equipment in brain treatments is also expected to drive the category. According to a Robotics Industries Association report, brain surgery was performed in 2019 using 5G technology and robotic assistance (RIA). This indicates that the neurosurgery market is expanding.

The hospital segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2021.

The end-user segment includes hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers. The hospital segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. This market is expanding due to rising healthcare costs in various economies. Modern surgical robots are accessible in hospitals to improve treatment quality and patient outcomes. In many surgical procedures today, doctors or surgeons prefer robot-assisted systems in hospital settings. According to one study, the use of robot-assisted surgeries for general surgical procedures increased by a factor of more than two from 1.8% in 2012 to 15.1% in 2018. As a result, the aforementioned factors will facilitate market expansion during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the LPG Tanker include US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa and Saudi Arabia.

The North America region witnessed a major share. This region's market is being pushed by an increase in next-generation healthcare facilities in the United States, as well as an increase in the use of automated surgical equipment. Furthermore, the scarcity of doctors and surgeons in the United States is expected to fuel regional market expansion. Another factor driving the market in this region is the increased prevalence of chronic diseases in the United States, such as cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease. These circumstances are also hastening the adoption of automated surgical equipment.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany’s surgical robots market size was valued at USD 0.39 billion in 2021 and is

expected to reach USD 1.19 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 15% from 2022 to 2029. Germany is considered as a market leader in the surgical robot market in terms of acceptance and creation of medical technology. In addition, the national government has earmarked €3 billion to help hospitals digitize by 2020. The SMR entered a potentially profitable market in 2021 after installing Versius at Klinikum Chemnitz, a cutting-edge teaching and public hospital known for its digitally integrated healthcare solutions. As a result, these elements are likely to fuel the growth of the German market over the forecast years.

China

China’s surgical robots market size was valued at USD 0.6 billion in 2021 and is expected

to reach USD 2.06 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 16.7% from 2022 to 2029. Demand is projected to be stimulated by the region's healthcare infrastructure and strategic relationships among major industrial actors. The increased frequency of chronic diseases caused by the aging population, the advancement of robotic surgery, particularly for lung cancer and thymus-thymoma, and the growing acceptability of robotic surgical treatments are all driving the expansion of the nation's surgical robotics industry.

India

India’s surgical robots market size was valued at USD 0.49 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1.60 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 16% from 2022 to 2029. The region's market is expanding as a result of rising R&D expenditures and the existence of a strong healthcare infrastructure. Surgical robots are becoming more popular in developing countries. Furthermore, rising surgical procedures and healthcare costs in developing countries are expected to drive market growth throughout the forecast period.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of this market is mainly driven owing to the rising population of patients.

