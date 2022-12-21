ProSomnus® Announces Completion of Enrollment in Antwerp University Hospital’s First Line Obstructive Sleep Apnea Treatment Study (FLOSAT)

/EIN News/ -- First prospective crossover study comparing the effectiveness of precision oral appliance therapy as front-line therapy relative to CPAP for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea



ProSomnus precision intraoral medical devices exclusively utilized for the precision oral appliance therapy arm of the study

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProSomnus, Inc. (“the Company”) (NASDAQ: OSA), a pioneer in precision medical devices for the treatment of Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), today announced full enrollment in the First Line Obstructive Sleep Apnea Treatment study (FLOSAT). FLOSAT is a prospective, independent, head-to-head, crossover study comparing the effectiveness of precision oral appliance therapy (OAT) as first-line treatment versus continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) therapy. ProSomnus precision intraoral medical devices are being used exclusively for the precision OAT arm of the study.

Designed and conducted by The Antwerp University Hospital (UZA), Belgium, the primary endpoint of FLOSAT is to evaluate the overall effectiveness of precision OAT therapy as first line treatment in comparison with CPAP devices. Treatment effectiveness is calculated as the product of therapeutic efficacy and nightly compliance. Efficacy is the reduction in OSA severity as measured by polysomnography. Nightly compliance, or hours of usage per night, is objectively recorded by micro-sensors embedded in the devices. Secondary endpoints include patient preference.

The enrollment target is 121 patients with moderate and severe OSA. All 121 patients have already completed the OAT arm of the study. The researchers expect to have the full results of the study in early 2023.

“Antwerp University Hospital continuously looks for ways to enhance the global medical community’s understanding of key health issues, including OSA,” said Prof. Dr. Olivier M. Vanderveken, M.D., Ph.D., Chair of the Department of Head and Neck Surgery at Antwerp University Hospital. “FLOSAT has the potential to reveal a great deal about the differences in efficacy between precision OAT and CPAP, and we believe that measuring and comparing patient adherence to these two types of therapies will help us better understand their viability for patients with OSA.”

“At a time when medicine is moving toward patient-centric care models to optimize outcomes, a lack of validated therapeutic options has limited sleep clinicians to chiefly prescribing CPAP, particularly as first-line treatment,” said Len Liptak, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of ProSomnus. “One of the strategic objectives of FLOSAT is to evaluate whether precision OAT is viable as a first-line treatment option for patients with moderate and severe OSA. If validated, FLOSAT should represent an important contribution toward a more patient-centric approach to treating OSA and away from the current one-size-fits-all modality.”

More information about the FLOSAT study can be found at www.clinicaltrials.gov using the identifier NCT05393531.

About OSA

OSA is the recurring collapse of the airway during sleep, resulting in oxygen shortages and abrupt awakenings accompanied by gasping or choking. In addition to daytime sleepiness, OSA is associated with serious comorbidities, including heart failure, stroke, hypertension, morbid obesity and type 2 diabetes. Patients with untreated OSA are 23 times more likely to suffer a heart attack and four times more likely to have a stroke. It is estimated that more than one billion people worldwide and over 74 million people in North America suffer from OSA. Approximately 56 million of those 74 million people in North America are undiagnosed.

About ProSomnus

ProSomnus (NASDAQ: OSA) is the first manufacturer of precision, mass-customized Precision Oral Appliance Therapy devices to treat OSA, which affects over 74 million Americans and is associated with serious comorbidities, including heart failure, stroke, hypertension, morbid obesity and type 2 diabetes. ProSomnus’ patented devices are a more comfortable and less invasive alternative to Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) therapy, and lead to more effective and patient-preferred outcomes. With more than 150,000 patients treated, ProSomnus’ devices are the most prescribed Precision Oral Appliance Therapy in the U.S. To learn more, visit www.ProSomnus.com.

