SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation into Fairness of $6.15 Per Share Privatization Offer for Trean Insurance Group (TIG) Shares and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investor law firm Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: TIG) (“Trean” or the “Company”) on behalf of the Company’s investors.

Trean shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750, or by email (abell@kaskelalaw.com) or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/trean/ , to receive additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

On December 16, 2022, Trean announced that it would be acquired by affiliates of Altaris, LLC (“Altaris”) at a price of $6.15 per share – a price that is 35% lower than Trean’s 52-week high value of $9.47 per share. Following the closing of the proposed transaction, Trean’s investors will be cashed out of their investment position, and the Company’s shares will no longer be publicly traded.

The investigation is focused on (i) whether Trean shareholders will be receiving sufficient monetary consideration for their shares, and (ii) whether Trean’s directors breached their fiduciary duties in agreeing to sell the company to Altaris at $6.15 per share.

Trean investors are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC for additional information about this investigation. Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

CONTACT:

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.
Adrienne Bell, Esq.
KASKELA LAW LLC
18 Campus Blvd., Suite 100
Newtown Square, PA 19073
(484) 229 – 0750
(888) 715 – 1740
www.kaskelalaw.com

This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.


