ManTech Wins $862 Million U.S. Army Contract to Support Allied Logistics Engineering Capabilities and Sustainment (ALECS) of Systems and Vehicles

/EIN News/ -- HERNDON, Va., Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ManTech has won a five-year $862 million task order to provide full lifecycle maintenance support to mission-critical systems and vehicles for the U.S. Army’s Program Executive Office, Combat Support and Service Support (PEO CS & CSS) and its customers under the Allied Logistics Engineering Capabilities and Sustainment (ALECS) program.

David Hathaway, Executive Vice President and General Manager of ManTech’s Defense Sector said, “With nearly two decades of experience in supporting ground vehicle readiness on successive programs, we have proven our ability to deliver true ‘cradle-to-grave’ sustainment, maintenance and logistical support that ensures combat readiness for multiple families of vehicles. Our team of experts located across the globe have the know-how to apply sophisticated innovation that gives U.S. Forces and international partners the highest level of readiness in demanding, austere environments.”

TACOM develops, produces and sustains the Army’s ground vehicle fleet globally.

About ManTech
ManTech provides mission-focused technology solutions and services for U.S. federal government agencies. In business more than 54 years, we excel in full-spectrum cyber, data collection & analytics, enterprise IT, systems engineering and software application development solutions that support national and homeland security. Additional information on ManTech can be found at www.mantech.com.

