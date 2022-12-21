Hydroxyl-Terminated Polybutadiene (HTPB) Market is Expected to Reach USD 298,842.53 Thousand By 2029, at a CAGR of 6.6%
Hydroxyl-Terminated Polybutadiene (HTPB) Market is Expected to Reach USD 298,842.53 Thousand By 2029, at a CAGR of 6.6%PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Bridge Market Research has recently published a Report, titled, "Hydroxyl-Terminated Polybutadiene (HTPB) Market” The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. The Hydroxyl-Terminated Polybutadiene (HTPB) report provides a list of leading competitors, strategic industry analysis, and insights into key factors influencing the Hydroxyl-Terminated Polybutadiene (HTPB) industry. The market analysis and insights included in this Hydroxyl-Terminated Polybutadiene (HTPB) market research report offer key statistics on the market status of global and regional manufacturers and are an imperative source of guidance that provides the right direction to the companies and individuals interested in the industry. This Hydroxyl-Terminated Polybutadiene (HTPB) report is also all-embracing of the data which includes market definition, classifications, applications, engagements, market drivers, and market restraints that are obtained with the help of SWOT analysis.
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) market is expected to reach USD 298,842.53 thousand by the year 2029, at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. "Aerospace & defense" accounts for the most prominent end-use segment in the respective market owing to the demand for HTPB adhesives and binders in various industries such as automotive, construction, and other industries. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and climate chain scenario.
Market Definition
Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) is an oligomer of the chemical compound butadiene with hydroxyl functional groups completed at the individual end. Polyurethane polymers are produced with the reaction of hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene with isocyanates. It is a translucent liquid with a color similar to that of wax paper and viscosity texture as corn syrup. The major application area for the HTPB compounds is solid rocket propellant. Due to the properties such as excellent hydrophobicity, low glass transition temperatures and low volatiles content, these polybutadienes are used majorly in aerospace and defense industries.
Market Analysis and Size
Hydroxyl Terminated Polybutadiene (HTPB) is the most commonly used polyol in recent times. Due to its excellent physical properties, such as high tensile and tear strength and good chemical resistance possessed by this chemical, it acts as a fuel binder for PU propellant. The chemical HTPB contains hydrogen and carbon as its main constituents during combustion. It becomes chemically and physically compatible with conventional oxidizers and other ingredients.
Recent Developments
In July 2019, Entegris announced that it had acquired MPD Chemicals, the parent company of Monomer-Polymer & Dajac Labs. This acquisition helped to grow and diversify Entegris' engineered materials portfolio
In November 2014, Evonik Industries AG opened a new plant for hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) in Marl. Evonik marketed HTPB under the brand name POLYVEST HT, and along with it, the company had extended its polybutadienes product portfolio by a further functionalized grade. This development helped the company to create goodwill for the company.
Global Hydroxyl-Terminated Polybutadiene (HTPB) Market Key Players Analysis
The global hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) market competitive landscape provides details of the competitor. Details include company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies' focus on the global hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) market.
Some of the major market players engaged in the global hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) market are Evonik Industries AG, Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd., Cray Valley (A Subsidiary of TotalEnergies), Polymer Source. Inc., NIPPON SODA CO., LTD., Island Pyrochemical Industries (IPI), CRS Chemicals, Monomer-Polymer & Dajac Labs (A Subsidiary of Entegris), among others.
Market Dynamics of the Global Hydroxyl-Terminated Polybutadiene (HTPB) Market Include:
Drivers/Opportunities
Growing demand for innovative aerospace components
Aerospace components are usually made from advanced materials, including hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene, titanium alloys, nickel-based super alloys, and other ceramics. Aircraft manufacturers have benefited greatly due to advancements in material science. Therefore, the efficiency of the hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene in aerospace technology improves airplane wings and makes aircraft more lightweight and fuel-efficient.
Gaining popularity of hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) in the automotive industry
With the increase in disposable incomes across major economies of the world. The demand for automobiles has flourished. This increase in automobile production can also be attributed to the easy availability of loans and continued preference for personal mobility, especially after the pandemic. The demand for commercial vehicles has also increased due to trade activities.
The use of hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) in solid rocket propellant
Growing active participation and interest by governments in strengthening their space capabilities. Rise in efforts and initiatives by space agencies, research centers and even private companies in some parts of the globe to launch unmanned space vehicles. Growing satellite launches for communication purposes. These are the key drivers behind the demand for rocket propulsion systems growth. This growth in the global aerospace industry directly impacts the hydroxyl terminated polybutadiene market growth.
Positive outlook towards consumer electronic goods
Consumer or home electronics are electric devices designed for everyday use, generally in private homes. Consumer electronics encompass a variety of gadgets used for entertainment, communication, and recreation, including mobile phones, TVs, and circuit boards. The electronic manufacturing services (EMS) market remains active, driven primarily by the consumer electronics and communications industries. In response to increasingly fierce competition in the industry, EMS providers are increasingly embracing innovative and strategic business models along with an increased demand for hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB).
Global Hydroxyl-Terminated Polybutadiene (HTPB) Market Scope
The global hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) market is segmented on the basis of product, application and end use. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Product
Low Molecular Weight Hydroxyl Terminated Polybutadienes
Conventional Hydroxyl Terminated Polybutadienes
On the basis of product, the global hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) market is segmented into conventional hydroxyl-terminated polybutadienes and low molecular weight hydroxyl-terminated polybutadienes.
Application
Rocket Fuel
Polyurethane
Paint
Rubber Material
Others
On the basis of application, the global hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) market is segmented into rocket fuel, rubber material, paint, polyurethane and others.
End Use
Aerospace & Defense
Automotive
Building And Construction
Electrical & Electronics
Packaging
Others
On the basis of end use, the global hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) market is segmented into building & construction, aerospace & defense, automotive, electrical & electronics, construction, packaging and others.
Restraints/Challenges faced by the Global Hydroxyl-Terminated Polybutadiene (HTPB) Market
High strain rate and shock properties of hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB)
Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) is a polymeric binder used in polymer-bonded explosives (PBXs) and solid rocket propellants. Even though used in small fractions, the elastomeric binder absorbs much of the impact energy. It, therefore, requires careful modelling of its mechanical behavior to accurately simulate the response of PBXs when they are subjected to large strains and strain rates.
Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) grain cannot be reshaped, reused, or recycled
The most commonly used hybrid rocket fuel, hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB), is a legacy thermosetting polymer material frequently used as a binder for solid-rocket propellant grains. The hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) remains the primary polymer for hybrid fuel grain material due to its industry familiarity with its chemical and structural properties.
Hydroxyl-Terminated Polybutadiene (HTPB) Market Regional Analysis/Insights
The hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) market is analyzed, and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product, application, and end use, as referenced above.
The countries covered in the global hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia & New Zealand, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.
Asia-Pacific dominates the hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) market because of the increased demand for HTPB in the automotive industry. Asia-Pacific is followed by North America and is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to the growing demand for hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) from the aerospace and defense industry in the region. North America is followed by Europe and is expected to grow significantly owing to the rising application of HTPB in various industrial applications such as paint, rocket fuel, and adhesives.
Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving both economic as well as non-economic factors
Provision of market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment
Indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth as well as to dominate the market
Analysis by geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the region as well as indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region
Competitive landscape which incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled
Extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking and SWOT analysis for the major market players
The current as well as the future market outlook of the industry with respect to recent developments (which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging as well as developed regions
Includes an in-depth analysis of the market of various perspectives through Porter’s five forces analysis
Provides insight into the market through Value Chain
Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of Hydroxyl-Terminated Polybutadiene (HTPB) Market in the years to come.
This Market Intelligence Report Analyses Some of the Most Crucial Concerns:
How will the major segments of this international market develop over the next few years?
Who are the major players that will dominate the market in the future?
When it comes to this industry, who are the top suppliers and producers?
How have the most successful companies in the industry planned for future growth and expansion?
In what sectors might we expect to see the greatest increase in demand over the coming years?
How many distinct subsets of buyers make up this market?
Which regional powerhouse do you foresee as becoming the largest player in the international market?
Does a new coronavirus pandemic have any consequences?
In what ways are established actors stymied by the entry of newcomers, and how may they be overcome?
Table of Contents:
Introduction
Market Segmentation
Executive Summary
Premium Insights
Hydroxyl-Terminated Polybutadiene (HTPB) Market: Regulations
Market Overview
Global Hydroxyl-Terminated Polybutadiene (HTPB) Market, By Type
Global Hydroxyl-Terminated Polybutadiene (HTPB) Market, By Disease
Global Hydroxyl-Terminated Polybutadiene (HTPB) Market, By Distribution Channel
Global Hydroxyl-Terminated Polybutadiene (HTPB) Market, By Region
Global Hydroxyl-Terminated Polybutadiene (HTPB) Market: Company Landscape
SWOT Analyses
Company Profile
Questionnaires
Related Reports
