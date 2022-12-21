Submit Release
Former E! Entertainment TV Host Brianna Meighan Receives 2023 Young Global Leaders Nomination by World Economic Forum

Photo: Brianna Meighan, Credit: Georges Don

Photo: Brianna Meighan, Credit: Georges Don

It is a great honor to be nominated as a Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum.”
— Brianna Meighan, Founder and CEO, Forte Naturals Health + Wellness
MIAMI, FL, USA, December 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brianna Meighan has been nominated by The World Economic Forum to become a Young Global Leader (YGL) in the Class of 2023 - an award given to young leaders and entrepreneurs under the age of 40, from all regions of the world based on their achievements, commitment to society and potential to help positively shape the future of the world. Young Global Leaders alumni include Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk, Miroslava Duma, Esteban Bullrich, Paula Escobar Chavarría, Ahmed Ali Al-Hammadi, James Chau and Gila Demri Gamliel.

The World Economic Forum (WEF) was created by Klaus Schwab in Geneva, Switzerland in 1971 as a non-profit organization with a mission to engage political, business, cultural and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas. The World Economic Forum is best known for its annual conference held in Davos, Switzerland, which brings together political leaders, CEOs and journalists to discuss global issues in 500 sessions.

Brianna Meighan has been recognized for her professional contributions as a digital entrepreneur and brand builder, as well as her commitment to inspiring and developing women founders. The Young Global Leaders are nominated anonymously by YGL alumni each year. Young leaders are evaluated according to rigorous selection criteria and have demonstrated their commitment to serving and inspiring society globally. "It is a great honor to be nominated as a Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum," said Brianna Meighan. "I am so grateful to have the opportunity to collaborate with other YGLs in building a happier, healthier and more prosperous and sustainable world for all."

Brianna Meighan is the founder and CEO of Forte Naturals Health & Wellness and is Chairwoman of the Brianna Group. She holds a B.A. in International Affairs with minors in Latin American Studies and International Political Economy from the prestigious women's college: Sweet Briar, in Virginia. Brianna Meighan is best known for her nearly two-decade career as a top model, ambassador to some of the world's most iconic fashion brands, as well as former television host and co-creator of the hit series: Hot Properties on E! Entertainment Television. Brianna Meighan resides between Miami, Florida and Panama City, Panama with her two sons, William Hanna and Julian Hanna.

