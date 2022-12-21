Appreciate Expands its Geographic Offering by Launching Into Indianapolis Market

Leading Single Family Rental Marketplace and Management Platform Now Active Across 42 Markets Nationwide

/EIN News/ -- MINNETONKA, Minn., Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appreciate Holdings, Inc. (“Appreciate” or “The Company”) (NASDAQ: SFR), the parent holding company of Renters Warehouse (“Renters Warehouse”), a leading end-to-end Single Family Rental (“SFR”) marketplace and management platform, today announced the Company’s expansion into the Indianapolis, Indiana market.



On the heels of the Company’s recent debut on the Nasdaq Stock Market, its entrance into the Indianapolis market underscores Appreciate’s forward momentum as a publicly-traded company. Appreciate’s decision to expand its business to Indianapolis is informed by nearly two decades of experience in the industry and comes as a deliberate move to provide clients investment opportunities in a marketplace with historically strong rent growth and a gross yield on SFR investments that is roughly 35% higher than the national average1. The market is also met with increasing interest from both retail and institutional investors, including one of Appreciate’s institutional partners, Pagaya Investments US LLC. Pagaya, a global technology company delivering artificial intelligence infrastructure for the financial ecosystem, is fundamental to Appreciates’ move into the territory.

“As we look toward 2023, the SFR space continues to provide both retail and institutional real estate investors with sizeable returns,” said Appreciate President, Kevin Ortner. “Appreciate’s expansion into Indianapolis is one of many strategic market entries our company has planned for the next year as we continue to grow our business on a national scale.”

As the leading publicly-traded end-to-end SFR marketplace and management platform in the country, Appreciate provides SFR investment opportunities to investors of all types who are seeking a simple, single solution to all of their real estate investing needs. From helping clients select a home to purchase, overseeing renovations and providing full-service property management services to then placing a tenant into client’s investment properties, Appreciate offers a real estate investing solution that is built to flourish even in times of economic downturn.

About Appreciate

Appreciate, the parent holding company of Renters Warehouse, is a leading end-to-end SFR marketplace and management platform. The company offers a full-service platform for investing in and managing SFR properties, including a proprietary online marketplace and full-service brokerage teams in over 40 markets. For more information, visit appreciate.rent.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. Our forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our or our management team’s expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intends,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “become,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would,” “opportunity,” “mission,” “goal,” “positioned” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on us taking into account information currently available to us. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting us will be those that we have anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to:

trends in the real estate industry, the real estate financing industry, movements in interest rates and Appreciate’s market size, including with respect to the potential total addressable market in the industry;

Appreciate’s growth prospects; new product and service offerings Appreciate may introduce in the future;

debt defaults and substantial service provider obligations and the need for or failure to obtain additional capital;

the price of Appreciate’s securities, including volatility resulting from changes in the highly competitive industry in which Appreciate operates and plans to operate, variations in performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting Appreciate’s business and changes in Appreciate’s capital structure;

the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations as well as identify and realize additional opportunities;

and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in filings made with the SEC.

These risks are not exhaustive. New risk factors emerge from time to time and it is not possible for our management to predict all risk factors, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, they could cause our actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements.

A forward-looking statement is neither a prediction nor a guarantee of future events or circumstances, and those future events or circumstances may not occur. We are under no obligation, and we expressly disclaim any obligation, to update or alter any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

1 Source: John Burns Real Estate Consulting; Published December 2022.