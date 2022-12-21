At 9.6% CAGR, Global Seltzer Water Market Size Worth USD $52.8 billion by 2027: IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Global Seltzer Water Market Size is estimated to reach $52.8 billion by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Seltzer water is a fruit-flavoured, alcoholic, carbonated water, also known as sparkling water, sparkling mineral water, hard seltzer, soda water. It is a type of carbonated water with infused carbon dioxide gas under pressure. On average 227 grams of seltzer water between 10 to 30 mg of sodium chloride, depending on origin & brand. Seltzer water is a refreshing alternative to soda and other sugary drinks, which increase the risk of obesity and type 2 diabetes. According to studies, drinking seltzer water can help relieve constipation symptoms like stomach pain and irregular bowel movements. Most hard seltzers have a 4.5-7% alcohol by volume (ABV) and are under 100 calories per can. It comes in a variety of tastes, including lemon, watermelon, and tangerine. Gluten-free beverages have gained significant popularity among health-conscious consumers, as people with celiac disease or allergies discover the benefits of gluten-free beverages, and gluten-free seltzer water has proven to be beneficial for people suffering from inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Global Seltzer Water Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, North America held a dominant market share in the year 2021 to a rise in the demand for Global Seltzer Water in the food & beverage industry.

2. The usage of Global Seltzer Water as an option for beer due to its low alcohol percentage with additional benefits of no-calorie is rising. Manufacturers' increasing awareness of the health benefits of Global Seltzer Water will help the market's growth during the forecast period of 2022-2027.

3. However, the lack of consumer awareness in many regions and the absence of distribution channels may slightly hinder the growth of the sparkling water market throughout the forecast period.

4. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Global Seltzer Water Market Report.

Segmental Analysis:

Global Seltzer Water Market Segmentation Analysis- By ABV Content : Global Seltzer Water Market based on product type can be further segmented into ABV (Alcohol by Volume) 1.0% to 4.0% & 5.0% to 6.9%. The ABV of 5.0 % to 6.9% segment held a dominant market share in the year 2021.

Global Seltzer Water Market Segmentation Analysis- By Packaging Type : Global Seltzer Water Market based on distribution channel can be further segmented into metal cans, glass bottles & plastic bottles. The metal segment held a dominant market share in the year 2021 and is estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 10.1% over the forecast period of 2022-2027.

Global Seltzer Water Market Segmentation Analysis- By Geography : The Global Seltzer Water Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. North America held a dominant market share of 32% in the year 2021. This is attributed to reasons like the presence of key market players and their product developments.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Global Seltzer Water Industry are -

1. Anheuser-Busch InBev

2. Barefoot Cellars

3. Blue Marble

4. Boathouse Beverage Co

5. Future Proof Brands LLC

