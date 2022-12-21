Cornmeal Market Share Worth US$832.2 million by 2027 - New Research Report by IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Companies that cater to the needs of patients with atherosclerosis are helping to drive Cornmeal market growth.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Cornmeal Market size is estimated to reach $832.2 million by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Cornmeal is dry maize kernels that have been crushed into one of three textures: fine, medium, or coarse. Because of its extended shelf life, lack of black specks, and beautiful color, it is popular for dry corn. The current process of making cornmeal entails separating the horny endosperm section of each kernel of corn from the rest of the kernel by first determining it. Cornmeal is a frequently used staple food in many countries throughout the world. Corn flour is made from extremely finely beached cornmeal. Cornmeal is becoming an excellent and healthful option for celiac disease or gluten-free sensitivity sufferers. Cornmeal contains a high amount of fiber in the diet and is also high in minerals, carbohydrates, potassium, phosphorus, iron, zinc, magnesium, and niacin. Cornmeal is widely used in the bakery, processed food, fast food, snack sectors, polenta and has a wide range of uses in the food business. In the global food sector, cornmeal is becoming a sustainable and cost-effective answer. Organic cornmeal is also commonly used in the horticultural industry.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Global-Cornmeal-Market-Research-513313

Save more @ IndustryARC,

Use the code “FLAT1000” & get FLAT 1000$ OFF on any Market Report

Offer available for limited period only..!!

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Cornmeal Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, the North America segment will dominate the market pertaining to the leading consumer of cornmeal through different food products. North American consumers prefer fast-food and bakery products on a large scale, the consumers are highly health-conscious and aware of food and food ingredients.

2. During the forecast period 2022-2027, increased use of gluten-free ingredients due to an increase in gluten sensitivity and celiac disease among the population, as well as increased use of maize meal in the bakery and fast food industries are some of the factors driving the Cornmeal Market.

3. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Cornmeal Market Report.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=513313

Segmental Analysis:

Cornmeal Market Segmentation Analysis- By End Users : The Cornmeal Market based on end-users can be further segmented into Food Processing, Foodservice, Feed Industry, Households, and Others. And for its widespread applicability, the food processing category held the biggest market share in 2021.

Cornmeal Market Segmentation Analysis - By Distribution Channel : The Cornmeal Market based on the form can be further segmented into Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Conventional stores, Grocery Retail, Online Sales Channels, and Others. In 2021, the hypermarket or supermarkets category have the most market share. Supermarkets and hypermarkets are big retail shops that typically provide a variety of retail product categories under one roof.

Cornmeal Market Segmentation Analysis- By Geography : The Cornmeal Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Cornmeal Industry are -

1. Archer Daniels Midland Company,

2. Cargill Inc.

3. General Mills Inc.

4. Grain Millers Inc.

5. Bunge Ltd.

Click on the following link to buy the Cornmeal Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=513313

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

A. Corn Starch Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/16578/corn-starch-market.html

B. Degermed Global Cornmeal Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/99/Functional-Food-and-Nutraceuticals-Market-Size.html

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062