Insights Into The Global Motor Vehicle And Parts Dealers Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

Motor Vehicle And Parts Dealers Global Market Report 2022 : Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Motor Vehicle And Parts Dealers Global Market Report 2022”, the motor vehicle and parts dealers market size is predicted to reach a value of $4.54 trillion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The motor vehicle and parts dealer’s industry is expected to grow to $5.97 trillion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.1%. Motor vehicle and parts dealers are adopting a robust and cohesive strategy for data analytics in management.

Key Trends In The Motor Vehicle And Parts Dealers Market

Motor vehicle dealers are increasingly offering unique experiences and features to meet customer expectations. Experiential retail refers to a store that offers consumers a chance to buy an experience rather than just an object or service. This trend is driven largely by millennials and their preference for experiences over things. These stores often use technology such as augmented reality and combine traditional elements with mobile apps and activities. For instance, car brand Audi has integrated a virtual reality (VR) experience in their showrooms to attract potential customers. The company designed the VR experience to present its vehicles to potential customers in a more personalised and engaging manner while solving the issue of smaller dealerships being unable to stock more than five cars.

Overview Of The Motor Vehicle And Parts Dealers Market

The motor vehicle and parts dealers’ market consists of sales of motor vehicles and parts and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that sell automobiles, other motor vehicles, automotive parts, accessories, and tyres to ultimate users. The companies in the industry typically operate from showrooms where vehicles and related parts are displayed.

Motor Vehicle And Parts Dealers Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

· Forecast period: Historical and Future

· By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

· By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

· By Type: Auto Parts And Accessories, Automobile Dealers, Other Motor Vehicle Dealers

· By Ownership: Retail Chain, Independent Retailer

· By Type of Store: Exclusive Retailers/Showroom, Inclusive Retailers/Dealer Store

· By Geography: The global motor vehicle and parts dealers market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Penske Automotive Group Inc., AutoNation Inc., CarMax Inc., AutoZone Inc., Lithia Motors Inc., O'Reilly Automotive Inc, Group 1 Automotive Inc., Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited, Advance Auto Parts Inc

Motor Vehicle And Parts Dealers Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides in-depth motor vehicle and parts dealers market research. The market report analyzes motor vehicle and parts dealers market size, motor vehicle and parts dealers market growth drivers, motor vehicle and parts dealers market segments, motor vehicle and parts dealers market major players, motor vehicle and parts dealers global market growth across geographies, and motor vehicle and parts dealers global market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

