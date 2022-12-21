NOTICE TO DISREGARD -- China Medical System Holdings Ltd.

/EIN News/ -- SHENZHEN, CHINA, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are advised by China Medical System Holdings Ltd. that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, "CMS (867.HK) Joins Hand with Incyte on Ruxolitinib Cream, Brings 1st Repigmentation Drug for Vitiligo Patient" issued December 6, 2022, over GlobeNewswire.