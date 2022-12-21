Flash News: OKX Lists BNB, Offers 110% APY with BETH Flash Deals

/EIN News/ -- VICTORIA, Seychelles, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , the world-leading cryptocurrency platform, has issued updates for the week beginning December 19, 2022.



OKX lists BNB for spot trading

OKX is pleased to announce the listing of BNB (BNB) on our spot trading markets. BNB deposits opened on Dec. 20, while spot trading opened on Dec. 21. BNB withdrawals will be launched at 3:00 am UTC on Dec. 22.

BNB powers the Binance ecosystem and is the native asset of the Binance Chain. From its initial maximum supply of 200 million, burns are expected to continue until the supply reaches 100 million.

Users offered chance to earn high APYs with ETH 2.0 Staking and BETH Flash Deals

Between December 20 and December 25, users staking ETH 2.0 will earn up to 7% APY. Users participating in ETH 2.0 Staking will also enjoy the below benefits:

No Staking Limits,

Slashing Protection,

Zero ETH Staking Fee,

Zero Commission Fee

Participating in ETH 2.0 Staking by December 25 also makes users eligible to participate in BETH Flash Deals, in which they can earn up to 110% APY. The BETH Flash Deals will run from December 26 until December 29.

