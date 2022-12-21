Digital Education Market Share, CAGR Growth, Future Outlook, Covid-19 Impact, Business Opportunity and Forecast 2032

Digital Education Market is estimated to reach USD 254.98 billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 32.54%: SPER Market Research

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to SPER Market Research, To advance teaching and learning, contemporary technology and digital technologies are inventively blended into the educational system. Frequently used names for it include "e-learning," "digital learning," or "technology-assisted learning" (TEL). Digital education is where technology and digital tools in education are headed. Specialized course learning at a cheaper cost is one of the benefits of digital education for students. Digital education has also evolved into an essential part of the majority of businesses due to how much it boosts worker performance. A positive effect on the market's growth is provided by rising smartphone and internet usage, as well as rising acceptance of cutting-edge technology in digital education. Additionally helping the market's global rise is the rising use of AI and machine learning in digital education.

However, concerns like the lack of social connections in digital education and the expensive implementation costs limit the market's growth. On the other hand, it is projected that the emergence of a number of trends, such as microlearning, gamification, adaptive learning, and mobile learning, would give lucrative opportunities for the market's expansion throughout the projection period.

Digital Education Market Overview:

• Forecast CAGR (2022-2032): 4.24%

• Forecast Market Size (2032): 13.54 billion

The COVID-19 influence has caused every company and the digital education industry to alter their business operations to a remote work environment. Additionally, due to strict government controls that were implemented, many were obliged to remain indoors. This led to the widespread use of digital learning. COVID-19 has had positive effects on the digital education market. The COVID-19 pandemic also altered the working paradigm for the educational sector by prioritizing online working modes, which created a lucrative market for digital education.

The Global Digital Education Market study provides market data by the competitive landscape, revenue analysis, market segments, and detailed analysis of key market players such as; Alison, BYJU’S, Coursera, CreativeLive, CXL, DataCamp, Edmodo, Edureka, edX, Federica Web Learning, GO1, Intellipaat, Iversity, Jigsaw Academy, Kadenze.

SPER Market Research study aims to provide market dynamics, demand, and supply with a yearly forecast for 2032. This report provides data for growth estimates and forecasts for product type segment – By Course Type (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM), Business Management, Others), By Learning Type (Self-paced Online Education, Instructor-led Online Education), By End User (Academic Institutions & Individuals, Enterprises).

This report also provides data for key regional segments of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

This study also encompasses various market drivers and restraining factors for the forecast period. Various growth opportunities are also discussed in the report.

