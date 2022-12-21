Pharma Wholesale and Distribution market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.84% by 2032: Visiongain Reports Ltd

/EIN News/ -- Visiongain has published a new report entitled Pharma Wholesale and Distribution 2022-2032 . It includes profiles of Pharma Wholesale and Distribution and Forecasts Market Segment by Distributor Type (Ethical/Branded Pharma Products Distributors, Generic Pharma Products Distributors, Propaganda Cum Distribution (PCD) Franchise, OTC/Institutional Supply Pharma Distributors, Other Distributor Type), Market Segment by Type {Full-Line Wholesalers (FLWs), Short-Line Wholesalers (SLWs), Direct-to-Pharmacy (DTP), Hospitals, Clinics & Others, Mail Orders, Other Types}, Market Segment by Product Type (Prescription Drugs Wholesaling & Distribution, Antibiotics Wholesaling & Distribution, OTC Products Wholesaling & Distribution, Antiseptics Wholesaling & Distribution, Supplement Products Wholesaling & Distribution, Other Product Types) plus COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Recovery Pattern Analysis (“V”-shaped, “W”-shaped, “U”-shaped, “L”-shaped), Profiles of Leading Companies, Region and Country.



The pharma wholesale and distribution market was valued at US$511.80 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.84% during the forecast period 2022-2032.

What are the Current Market Drivers?

Pivot Role of Wholesale Distributors in the Supply Chain is Fuelling Market Growth

Distribution is one of the most important business tasks since it ensures the product's availability and market exposure. All of the actions involved in exchanging economic goods between producers and consumers are included in the distribution system. Distribution of pharmaceutical products is governed by its own set of rules and procedures. The majority of pharmaceutical companies run their own distribution centres across the geography from which they distribute their products. Pharmacies typically contribute close to 75% of distributor profits. The specialty firm is the last type of wholesale drug distributor. As a result of the wholesale distributor's special role in the drug supply chain, there are stringent regulations governing the purchase, storage, handling, and sale of medicines. Since this is one of the most likely ways for fake pharmaceuticals to enter the system, each business has its own procedure for handling medicines.

How has COVID-19 had a Significant Negative Impact on the Pharma Wholesale and Distribution Market?

Distributors faced a huge challenge in meeting COVID-19's urgent supply needs in the face of uncertain demand and supply-chain dynamics as medical professionals dealt with the novel coronavirus's acute impact in the community. The global crisis has also encouraged pharmaceutical and healthcare providers to quickly react. Reducing health disparities requires ensuring equitable access to COVID-19 therapies that are effective.

Early in the COVID-19 pandemic, many nations went into lockdown, stopping or reducing internal and international travel. This had an impact on the production, supply, and distribution of medications, which created constraints in the pharmaceutical supply chain. Some medications prescribed to COVID-19 patients have seen an increase in demand. These included a few medications that were taken off-label, such as some anaesthetics, antibiotics, and muscle relaxants. This made shortages worse. In order to help prevent and minimise issues with the supply of medications used to treat COVID-19 patients, the EU implemented an improved fast-track monitoring system.

How will this Report Benefit you?

Visiongain's 361-page report provides 176 tables and 149 charts/graphs. Our new study is suitable for anyone requiring commercial, in-depth analyses for the pharma wholesale and distribution market, along with detailed segment analysis in the market.

International Businesses Contracts With a Single National Distributor to Handle All of Their Operations

In Asia Pacific, foreign pharmaceutical companies without regional affiliates opt to outsource distribution and handle product registration internally. A single national distributor receives all of the operations from multinational corporations. The wholesale and distribution needs of the area are quite varied. High-maturity markets like Japan and Australia call for an extremely effective distribution system. Australia routinely uses next-day direct-to-pharmacy distribution despite the vast distances the nation must traverse. The developed markets will concentrate on innovation and patient-specific logistics solutions for new medications over the next few years.

Ageing Population and High Rise in Subsidised Spending Through Programmes Like Medicare and Medicaid to Boost Market Growth

The healthcare industry worldwide has grown significantly in recent years as a result of an ageing population and a significant increase in spending that is subsidised through programmes like Medicare and Medicaid. Healthcare mergers & acquisitions have reached new highs & for the first time, healthcare jobs have surpassed retail & manufacturing jobs.

Organic growth is being experienced by many healthcare organisations at rates that their supply networks were never intended to handle. Others are desperately making an effort to combine various technologies and practises as part of a consolidation effort. Inefficiencies in the supply chain are at the root of this problem, which poses a threat to both patient care and profitability. Optimizing supply chain has never been more crucial, regardless of whether the company expands its geographic presence through acquisition, adds services through a pharmaceutical merger, or simply reviews your current processes. And it's frequently the first step in streamlining or consolidating IT infrastructure.

Where are the Market Opportunities?

Huge Business Opportunity for Pharma IT Companies

The volume of information produced can be astounding in any healthcare facility or division. Without a strategy plan, businesses may be unable to collect, integrate, and properly evaluate the data they need to identify trends and take advantage of opportunities. The right analysis can avert product stockpiles or excess inventories, pinpoint crucial information to ensure conformity and enhance refunds, and coordinate the entire supply chain with quality control and operational effectiveness.

Analytics should be prioritised since hospitals spend almost a third of their operating budgets managing the supply chain. Before creating an analytics strategy, a multidisciplinary team of medical professionals, IT experts, and support staff members should be consulted to define agreed-upon goals. Businesses can give the group the authority to look beyond their own data sets and focus instead on how information from their immediate area of influence fits into the overall picture. This is crucial as supply chains consist of many interdependent layers, including suppliers, pricing tiers, medical supplies, drugs, and so on.

Pharma Companies Are Taking Advantage Of Outside Consultancy Services to Manage Their Supply Chain

It goes without saying that health care decision-makers should pay attention to supply chain optimization. The executives and staff, however, frequently underestimate the time, planning, and practical project management required for these initiatives. While it may be tempting for businesses to give extra jobs to people looking to cut costs, it is crucial to consider the time and expenses associated with using skilled physicians to complete novel tasks that cannot, by their very nature, be their focus. By working with an experienced supply chain consultant, organisations can quickly identify & address gaps, disconnects, and other issues that could impede profitability. Additionally, they are able to function as a single entity thanks to the streamlining and standardisation of the combined supply chain, ensuring that patients continue to be at the centre of the newly defined continuum of care.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the pharma wholesale and distribution market are Alfresa Holdings, AmerisourceBergen Corporation, Cardinal Health, Inc., China Resources Pharmaceutical Group Limited, CuraScript SD, Dakota Drug Inc., Fortissa, Fosun International, Geo-Young Corporation, Kingworld Medicines Group Ltd., Mawdsley-Brooks, McKesson Corporation, Medipal Holdings Corporation, Morris and Dickson, Mutual Drug Company, Ohki Healthcare Holdings Co., Ltd, Petrone Group, PHOENIX Group, Prodigy Health, Profarma Distribuidora de Produtos Farmaceuticos SA, Realcan Pharmaceutical Group Co., Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd., Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd., Smith Drug Company, Suzuken Co Ltd., Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc., Zhejiang Int’l Group Co. Ltd. These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch.

Recent Developments

In April 2022, with the opening of 12 new Walgreens Health Corner TM sites in the San Francisco Bay Area & Los Angeles County; Blue Shield of California & Walgreens Health are increasing access to in-person & virtual care options.

sites in the San Francisco Bay Area & Los Angeles County; Blue Shield of California & Walgreens Health are increasing access to in-person & virtual care options. In April 2022, AmerisourceBergen (AB) announced its partnership with Chronicled, to leverage a new blockchain-powered solution designed to enhance pharmaceutical chargeback accuracy & significantly reduce chargeback rejections.

Do you have any custom requirements we can help you with? Any need for a specific country, geo region, market segment or specific company information?

