Automotive Connectors Market Size [2022-2029] | Industry Growth, Share, And Trends Forecast Analysis

Pune, India, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global automotive connectors market size is expected to gain momentum owing to the growing demand for safety features in vehicles during the forecast period. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™ in an upcoming report, titled, "Automotive Connectors Market, 2022-2029." The utilization of connectors in an automotive-oriented device to connect electrical types of equipment and wires are the primary emerging market trend. The growing share and investments of the dominating industries towards the development of advanced features are likely to prosper the market.

Market Growth Drivers:

Increment in Share of Electronics to Prosper the Market

The automotive connectors market growth is likely to diversify owing to the rising inclination towards automotive components and the growing share of electronic devices. A huge fraction of electric connections gets manufactured using copper cables. Recently manufacturers have shifted towards using plastic optical fiber for the enhancement of data connection, improved flexibility of cables, and reduction of overall vehicle weight. Therefore, the increased usage of plastic optical fibers is likely to aid the automotive connectors market.





What does the Report Offer?

The market research report for automotive connectors offers integrated information on:

Key trends

Constraints

Opportunities driving industry growth

Growth drivers

Key players

Challenges and restrictions

Important industrial developments





Regional Insights:

Increasing Automobile Production to Promote Growth in the Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is likely to hold the highest automotive connectors market share, owing to the high production of automobiles in countries like China and India and a rapid increase in the volume and production of electric vehicles in Japan and South Korea. The acquisition of the dominant manufacturers of the market for electric components, advanced systems for passenger cars and commercial vehicles, and low-cost labor are likely to prosper the market in this region.

Europe is likely to hold the second-largest market share, owing to an increased inclination towards advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) in both passenger cars and commercial vehicles.

Major Industry Developments of Automotive Connectors Market Includes:

November 2020: BorgWarner, a global pioneer in delivering advanced and sustainable mobility solutions for the automotive industry, is coming up with emerging innovative technologies to the aftermarket with its global power electronics program for electrified vehicles.

Significant Players of the Automotive Connectors Market Include:

Delphi Automotive

Japan Aviation Electronics Industry Ltd.

Yazaki Corporation

Hirose Electric Co. Ltd.

Amphenol

China Auto Electronics Group Limited

ERNI International AG

Molex

TE Connectivity



Global Automotive Connectors Market Segmentation:

By Product Type

Wire to Wire Connector

Wire to Board Connector

Board to Board Connector

By Application Type

Powertrain

Safety & Security

Power Distribution & Body Wiring

CCE

Others





