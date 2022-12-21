U.S. Business Carrier Ethernet Services Update 2022: Demand for High Bandwidth Connectivity to Shape Market Moving Forward

Dublin, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Business Carrier Ethernet Services Update - United States: 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In this report, the publisher focuses on leading service providers of comprehensive business carrier Ethernet services in the US market. This market continues to experience negative Ethernet revenue growth rates primarily due to price compression and market maturity. The report delivers market forecasts for business carrier Ethernet services from 2022 to 2026.

The publisher defines business carrier Ethernet services as services sold by providers to enterprises or businesses, which include Ethernet services in all layers (1, 2, and 3) sold under different names, including transparent or native LAN, gigabit Ethernet (GigE), metro Ethernet, Ethernet private line (EPL), EVP line (EVPL), and virtual private LAN service (VPLS). This study includes copper, hybrid fiber coaxial (HFC), synchronous optical network (SONET), dense wavelength division multiplexing (DWDM), layer 2 Ethernet switches, and MPLS Ethernet services.

The study includes an in-depth analysis of the key trends impacting the US business carrier (retail) Ethernet services market, including growth drivers, growth restraints, market revenue forecasts, and port forecasts. The revenues are not broken down by service configurations (E-Line and E-LAN) in this report. The analysis is further segmented by transport distance (metro and long haul) and service type (dedicated or port-based services and switched or VLAN-aware services).

The publisher uses the Metro Ethernet Form (MEF) definition for carrier Ethernet services. MEF, an industry consortium of network, cloud, and technology providers, has documented numerous technical requirements to build and manage feature-rich business class Ethernet services over any infrastructure and drive the widespread availability of Ethernet services.

Growth Opportunities

Demand for High Bandwidth Connectivity

Increasing Reliance on Cloud Connectivity and Hyperscalers

Demand for Dynamic Bandwidth

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative 8

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Business Carrier Ethernet Services Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Market Definitions

Segmentation by Transport Distance

Segmentation by Service Type

Growth Metrics

Market Trends

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Percent Revenue Forecast by Transport Distance

Percent Revenue Forecast by Service Type

Switched Ethernet Revenue Forecast

Dedicated Ethernet Revenue Forecast

Ports Forecast

Revenue Forecast Analysis

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Metro

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Percent Revenue Forecast by Service Type

Switched Ethernet Revenue Forecast

Dedicated Ethernet Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Analysis

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Long Haul

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Percent Revenue Forecast by Service Type

Switched Ethernet Revenue Forecast

Dedicated Ethernet Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Analysis

5. Growth Opportunity Universe

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ra5oo0

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900