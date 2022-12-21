Steve Trang Introduces the Real Estate Industry to Dan Nicholson's Solvable Product

Fort Collins, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - December 21, 2022) - Steve Trang recently partnered with Dan Nicholson, creator of the Solvable Problem ™, to create a new business called the Whale Club. The Whale Club is focused on helping Real Estate investors implement the Solvable Problem ™ along with other Certainty principles created by Dan Nicholson. Steve recently won the best hot seat presentation at the Collective Genius Mastermind for presenting on Dan's Solvable Problem™ methodology and how it can be applied to the real estate industry.

Trang had this to say about what inspired his speech.

"We have a lot of uncertainty in our industry and the real estate market overall. I spoke on how if you don't have a Solvable Problem™ there are risks of divorce, strained relationships, losing everything, or you're simply finding yourself saying that you've never worked so hard for so little money. At least this is what I am observing around me and we have to implement things to overcome this uncertainty."

The methodologies that inspired this presentation are the same ideologies that Dan crystalized after cutting his teeth in fortune 500 companies and some of the most prestigious financial institutions in the country, completing a prestigious fellowship with the Governmental Accounting Standards Board (where he helped write a national accounting standard), and being recognized 4 times as a top 40 accountant under 40 globally.

Coming together, Dan and Steve are putting a new spin on the ideas and presenting them to the real estate market in a unique way. Helping investors define what success looks like to them, optimize according to their own biases, and create true financial certainty in one of the most uncertain markets we have seen.

About Steve Trang

Steve Trang is the founder of the Real Estate Disruptors movement. The podcast has tens of thousands followers with new members of the community sharing their success story every week. Steve also has a nationally recognized sales training program and trains some of the top investors in the country.

