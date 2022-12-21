Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Global Construction Sealant Market: Increased Renovation Activities Drive Sector Growth

Dublin, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Global Construction Sealant Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The technologies in construction sealant have undergone significant change in recent years, from traditional sealants to hybrid sealants. The rising wave of new technologies, such as water based and reactive construction sealants are creating significant potential in glazing, and flooring and joining applications due to enhanced bond strength and durability and increased adhesion to various substrates.

In construction sealant market, various technologies such as water based, solvent based, and reactive sealants are used in the glazing, flooring and joining, and sanitary and kitchen applications. Increasing renovation activities in the construction industry and various benefits of the construction sealants, such as high durability, strength, increased adhesion to substrates, easy bonding, and safe handling are creating new opportunities for various construction sealant technologies.

This report analyzes technology maturity, degree of disruption, competitive intensity, market potential, and other parameters of various technologies in the construction sealant market.

The study includes technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the global construction sealant technology by application, technology, and region as follows:

Technology Readiness by Technology Type

Competitive Intensity and Regulatory Compliance

Disruption Potential by Technology Type

Trends and Forecasts by Technology Type [$M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

Water Based

Solvent Based

Reactive

Others

Technology Trends and Forecasts by Application [$M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

Glazing

Water Based

Solvent Based

Reactive

Others

Flooring and Joining

Water Based

Solvent Based

Reactive

Others

Sanitary and Kitchen

Water Based

Solvent Based

Reactive

Others

Technology Trends and Forecasts by Region [$M shipment analysis for 2013 to 2024]:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

The Rest of the World

This report answers the following 9 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising and high-growth technology opportunities for the construction sealant market?

Q.2 Which technology will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 What are the key factors affecting dynamics of different technologies? What are the drivers and challenges of these technologies in construction sealant market?

Q.4 What are the levels of technology readiness, competitive intensity and regulatory compliance in this technology space?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to these technologies in construction sealant market?

Q.6 What are the latest developments in construction sealant technologies? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.7 Which technologies have potential of disruption in this market?

Q.8 Who are the major players in this construction sealant market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.9 What are strategic growth opportunities in this construction sealant technology space?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Technology Landscape

2.1. Technology Background and Evolution

2.2. Technology and Application Mapping

2.3. Supply Chain

3. Technology Readiness

3.1. Technology Commercialization and Readiness

3.2. Drivers and Challenges in Construction Sealant Technologies

3.3. Competitive Intensity

3.4. Regulatory Compliance

4. Technology Trends and Forecasts analysis from 2013-2024

4.1. Construction Sealant Opportunity

4.2. Technology Trends (2013-2018) and Forecasts (2019-2024)

4.2.1. Water based

4.2.2. Solvent based

4.2.3. Reactive

4.2.4. Others

4.3. Technology Trends (2013-2018) and Forecasts (2019-2024) by Application Segments

4.3.1. Glazing

4.3.1.1. Water based

4.3.1.2. Solvent based

4.3.1.3. Reactive

4.3.1.4. Others

4.3.2. Flooring and Joining

4.3.2.1. Water based

4.3.2.2. Solvent based

4.3.2.3. Reactive

4.3.2.4. Others

4.3.3. Sanitary and Kitchen

4.3.3.1. Water based

4.3.3.2. Solvent based

4.3.3.3. Reactive

4.3.3.4. Others

5. Technology Opportunities (2013-2024) by Region

5.1. Construction Sealant Market by Region

5.2. North American Construction Sealant Market

5.2.1. United States Construction Sealant Market

5.2.2. Canadian Construction Sealant Market

5.2.3. Mexican Construction Sealant Market

5.3. European Construction Sealant Market

5.3.1. The United Kingdom Construction Sealant Market

5.3.2. German Construction Sealant Market

5.3.3. French Construction Sealant Market

5.4. APAC Construction Sealant Market

5.4.1. Chinese Construction Sealant Market

5.4.2. Japanese Construction Sealant Market

5.4.3. Indian Construction Sealant Market

5.4.4. South Korean Construction Sealant Market

5.5. ROW Technology Market

6. Latest Development and Innovation in Construction Sealant Technologies

7. Companies/Ecosystem

7.1. Product Portfolio Analysis

7.2. Market Share Analysis

7.3. Geographical Reach

8. Strategic Implications

8.1. Implications

8.2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

8.2.1. Growth Opportunities for the Construction Sealant Market by Technology

8.2.2. Growth Opportunities for the Construction Sealant Market by Application

8.2.3. Growth Opportunities for the Construction Sealant Market by Region

8.3. Emerging Trends in the Construction Sealant Market

8.4. Disruption Potential

8.5. Strategic Analysis

8.5.1. New Product Development

8.5.2. Capacity Expansion of the Construction Sealant Market

8.5.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Construction Sealant Market

9. Company Profiles of Leading Players

Companies Mentioned

3M

Bostik

Sika

H.B. Fuller

Henkel

BASF

Dow

Wacker

General Electric

MAPEI

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/12e49e

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900