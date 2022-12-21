Geo IoT Technologies, Solutions, Applications and Services Market Report 2022 - 2027: Presence Detection and Location Aware Technologies to be Crucial for the Success of IoT Enabled Devices

Dublin, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Geo IoT Technologies, Solutions, Applications and Services 2022 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report evaluates the market for Geo-IoT in various industrial and enterprise use cases and applications with analysis of regional demand for presence technologies and LBS in conjunction with IoT. For example, leading companies such as Digi enable customers to quickly and easily augment IoT services with location information.

This report addresses the technology requirements and developments in hardware, software, and services suitable for location enabled IoT. It provides analysis of the products, services and strategic approach of companies that lead this segment. It also identifies the outlook for location-enabled IoT business worldwide including detailed forecasts from 2022 through 2027.

Select Report Findings:

GPS and sensing technology will be the key enabler

Geo IoT as a Service market will grow at 24% CAGR

Real-time location tracking will be a key application area

Bluetooth Beacon device will hold the largest market share

Global Geo IoT market is posed to reach USD $67.8B by 2028

Just as location determination has become an essential element of personal communications, so shall presence detection and location-aware technologies be key to the long-term success of the Internet of Things (IoT). Geo IoT will positively impact many industry verticals. For example, location-enabled IoT brings connectivity, process improvements, and data to both shoppers and retailers.

Many enterprises are already seeing potential due to the inclusion of location tracking in IoT and use the ability of technologies integrated in IoT to sense and detect signals transmitted and received from tagged objects or sensors on a real-time basis. There are various solutions and applications developed for business and individual needs based on location-enabled IoT including smart cities, location-based marketing, and various indoor location applications inside stores, hospitals, and offices.

The use of mobile phones and beacons as transceivers is encouraging new application areas in location enabled IoT solutions. Location-based services and location-based advertising and marketing are the key areas of development using mobile phones and beacons.

Location-enabled IoT will soon become a global need. Unlike any other business, location enabled IoT solution providers will need to be strong enough in operations to cater to various locations other than they operate today because there will be a continuous requirement for onsite calibrations and up-gradations of the tracking devices such as sensors and beacons.

Most of the time, indoor location systems will leverage a partnering model for business operations. The driver for such partnerships is implicit in indoor requirements. Also, the system components are assemblies used by preferred partners. These partners include database providers, hardware component suppliers, software and middleware suppliers and contract service providers.

